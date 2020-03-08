🔥The founder of super-supplement LYMA on her daily selfcare rituals🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

LYMA ​is one of the world’s most expensive supplements.

But fans – mostly models and Hollywood actresses – of the pioneering pills (it had a 5,000-strong waiting list when it launched) swear the price tag (from £149 per month) is worth it.

Packed with glow-causing goodies like ashwagandha, keratin and circumin, founder Lucy Goff says it’s become so popular because it’s all backed up with clinical studies, which many supplements aren’t. “All of LYMA’s ingredients are backed by peer-reviewed evidence,” says Goff. “Each one of them is properly characterised and standardised. As a consumer you know exactly how that ingredient will perform once ingested, at the exact same dosage level. Sadly, this is a rarity in the supplement industry.”

The LYMA gang say that the supplement will lead to smoother skin, stronger hair, better sleep and reduced anxiety, so with all that sorted, how else does Goff take care of herself? Here, she talks us through her wellness routine.

I refuse to set my alarm before 7am. This gives me 30 minutes to get the family fed, dressed and out of the door, if we have any chance of making the school gates on time. Before I do anything, I take five deep belly breaths, which seems to set me off on the right track. I was introduced to diaphragmatic breathing during my pregnancy to help with high blood pressure. It creates such a wonderful, relaxed state. My daughter and I aren’t morning people, so tend to keep ourselves to ourselves. Unlike my husband who is desperate to engage in any form of conversation as I’m rushing round the house, scooping up homework, making toast and plaiting hair.

Outside of my daily two cups of coffee, I tend to drink fresh mint tea. I know this might sound bizarre, but I don’t really like the taste of water, so I try and always have a fresh pot of mint tea on rotation. Breakfast is always the same. Sourdough toast with butter. I’m quite particular with my toast. It has to cool inside the toaster, so it stays crispy and I never spread the butter until the toast is fully cooled, so the butter doesn’t melt. If I’m feeling like a treat, I’ll slice an avocado on top. But only if the avocado isn’t squishy!

Working in an office, as I do, I’m aware of how easily we can morph into desk jockeys, which isn’t good on any level. At LYMA, we host weekly exercise classes for the team, which not only is great for health, but also to enable us to connect with each other.

Outside of work, I’m lucky to have a group of friends who all push each other to go to weekend classes. Saturday is always cardio, which I particularly enjoy. Before taking LYMA, I wasn’t able to get through a high impact class without my damaging my knees. So, I now enjoy the freedom of doing the classes I enjoy, rather than what the limits of my body dictate. Sundays are religiously dedicated to core. I tend to store tension in my stomach, so I find it a great form of release.

My husband despairs at how many lotions and potions I use. I’d say the bathroom cupboards are about 99 per cent mine. I’ve always used Cetaphil cleanser, which is the only constant element of my skincare regime. I use a bespoke oxygen mist, followed by an oxygen serum, prepared by an incredible scientist we’re working with. I’m into Obagi’s Vitamin C. I use their oil and peptide serum. I like La Roche Posay moisturisers and I’ve just started to use Dr Levy’s Eye Booster Concentrate which I love. I always finish with a layer of La Roche Posay SPF 50. LYMA also helps to boost my skin from within. The patented lycopene helps to protect skin against pollution and hydrolysed keratin really plumps and adds moisture. You can’t beat the LYMA glow.

Lunch is dependent who’s going where in the office. We work in Marylebone, so we’re really spoilt for choice. My current favourites are Casa Becci’s Melanzane alla Parmigiana with grilled salmon and Botech Jeghe for the most delicious Persian grills. I try and stick to low carbohydrate, high protein lunch which helps me to not feel sluggish throughout the afternoon.

I’m a terrible snacker. As a child I had hypoglycaemia and found myself having to eat constantly to avoid the shakes. That constant eating hasn’t really left me. I tend to stick to fruit for snacks. Chocolate is my weakness. If I’ve run out of my 85% Green and Blacks, my husband and I often find ourselves rummaging through the kids’ treat drawer and hiding the wrappers at the bottom of the bin.

I was raised on a proper homemade dinner, and I’ve continued this tradition with my own family. Depending on the day of the week, we either start with a homemade chicken soup, or a chunky minestrone. Main course is time dependent. If I’m not in a rush, I’ll cook a roast chicken or throw a casserole into the pressure cooker. Otherwise it’s grilled salmon with a stack of vegetables and a salad.

I very rarely drink alcohol, maybe a glass of red wine once in a blue moon. Between the rapid pace of London life, juggling a family alongside a business, it can be a challenge just to keep still. You can easily become swamped to a point that life is ruling you, instead of you ruling your life. You only have one crack at life. I want to run at eleven out of ten. Add alcohol into the mix, and I know, I won’t be running at optimal.

I use a cocktail of skin serums that would make any facialist squirm. My theory is the more the merrier. I start with Obagi’s 1.0 Retinol, then overlayer with Medik8’s Liquid Rehydration Serum, Biologique Recherche’s Serum Collagene Natif and Colostrum. I then smother my face with Obaji Hydrate Luxe and Medik8 Ultimate Recovery Intense. Finally, I add a layer of Cetaphil Night Cream to seal everything in.

My sleep hygiene routine consists of one word: silk. My husband despairs, having to sleep next to a wife wearing a silk hat, a silk eye mask and I also use a silk pillowcase. Mind you, he can’t talk. He has sleep apnoea so has to sleep with an oxygen mask. Between us both we’re a match made in heaven!

I love a shower. I get easily bored and always end up feeling that a bath is a bit of an endurance. We have one of those big marble walk-in showers which I find wonderful. I like the water to be hot, to the point of slightly uncomfortable, and the power up to maximum. After I’ve body brushed myself with almond oil, I sit on the floor cross-legged, close my eyes and allow the water to roll down my forehead like a tropical rainstorm. I have some of my best thoughts in the shower. Ten years ago, my husband proposed to me, totally unexpectedly after coming out of the shower. Maybe we have magic water?

My biggest self-care extravagance has to be our annual holiday to the Maldives. I knew the first moment my eyes set sight on the surreal view of a thousand blues, that no other destination would ever come close. Immersed in a luxury shipwreck on your own desert island, looking out for miles at every angle and seeing nothing but peace and tranquillity. It’s a long and very expensive trek, but the internal energy it gives me, lasts me well into Easter. My second biggest indulgence is closer to home. I have an obsession with overpriced out-of-season fruit. I don’t know how I actually managed to spend £400 in one month on Waitrose Summer Blush Strawberries, but I did.

I once went on an igloo retreat in Switzerland. It was pretty traumatic. Sleeping in an igloo on a pitch black, empty sounding mountain with a load of strangers wasn’t best suited to my vivid imagination. I remember staying up all night convinced I was going to get eaten alive by a bear. It wasn’t as cold as I imagined. Although, I clearly didn’t realise the rustic nature of the retreat, and still laugh to this day at the guide’s face when I asked where I could plug in my hairdryer?

I’m a huge fan of acupuncture. I try and go every couple of months to my local Chinese doctor. He has an incredible flicking technique when it comes to inserting the needles and his surgery is always so cold, so the balance between the cold environment and the heat of the lamp always sends me off to sleep. I really believe in acupuncture. It really helped me through the dreadful nausea throughout my pregnancy, and it’s become part of my life ever since.