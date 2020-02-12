🔥The first trailer for Wes Anderson's new movie The French Dispatch has landed – and it's everything we'd hoped it would be🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

The first official trailer for Wes Anderson’s new movie The French Dispatch has landed – and it looks epic.

At the end of last year, it was announced that Wes Anderson would be embarking on a new project, described as a “love letter to journalism.”

As well as starring favourites like Bill Murray, Frances McDormand and Tilda Swinton, the new feature film also marks Timothée Chalamet’s Wes Anderson debut.

Following the release of on-set images, Searchlight Pictures has now released the first official trailer.

(Searchlight Pictures)

The French Dispatch, Anderson’s first movie in two years, follows a group of journalists who work at an American newspaper bureau set in a fictional French city in the 20th century.

It is said to be loosely based on the tales of The New Yorker magazine, and will be Wes Anderson’s 10th directorial project.

Anderson has been nominated for seven Academy Awards throughout his career, including Best Picture for The Grand Budapest Hotel and Best Animated Feature for his 2018 movie Isle of Dogs.

The French Dispatch is slated to be released on July 24, 2020.