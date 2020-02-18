🔥The Final Fantasy VII Remake opening trailer is full of nostalgia🔥

To call Final Fantasy VII’s cinematic opening iconic, in all its pixelated glory, is nothing short of an understatement.

Publisher Square Enix has remade the famous opening sequence of the original game for the Remake version, expected to be released in April, in order to update how the scene plays out.

Not only is this new version significantly longer than the original, which was released in 1997, but it also treats us to some of the new orchestral arrangements that have been added to the 2020 version of the game.

The beginning cutscene is all-new, giving us a look at the fictional city of Midgar, where the entirety of the first episode of the game will take place, and what appears to be snippets of daily life for people in the slums.

Aerith Gainsborough offers Cloud a flower (Square Enix)

The cinematic serves as the introduction to the start of the game. It sets up the location and city of Midgar, while showing us important story characters like Aerith, the flower girl kneeling down, and the main protagonist of the story, Cloud Strife, who is instantly recognisable by his blonde spikey hair and large sword.

It’s not until about two minutes in that fans of the original will be hit with pangs of nostalgia. It still serves as a frame-for-frame rendering of the original 1997 version but with much nicer graphics and some slight changes afterwards. Even with the minor change from the original, the cinematic is a veritable trip down memory lane.

The cinematic doesn’t show any new gameplay as it is more an updated version of the opening animation from the original game, but it’s enough to drive fans crazy for the impending release.

Final Fantasy VII Remake was originally supposed to release in March, but a recent delay has pushed that release date to Friday 10 April.

