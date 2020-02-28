The fight for black, natural hair. ‘People thought we had lost our minds’

LaWanda Brooks had been straightening her hair for a quarter of a century when she decided she was done. Done with the time and expense. Done with the chemicals. Done with the worry.As a cosmetologist, Brooks assumed her adjustment to a natural look would be minimal. But 20 years ago — when she was making the transition — tight curls and texture were uncommon in pop culture and unheard of among her peers.“Even my husband was like, ‘What are you doing with your hair?’” said Brooks, of University City. “I had never seen my own hair, my own curls. Our hair was considered ugly and unmanageable. That has followed black women.”In the past few years, though, a growing preference for natural hairstyles, along with mounting concerns about chemically laden creams and shampoos, have prompted calls for tighter product regulations, protections against discrimination and more realistic representations in entertainment and advertising.Salons that specialize in natural styles and sell natural products have felt a lift, including Brooks’ SweetHead Naturals, based in U. City. She opened a second salon in Chicago and a third in Florissant and will be moving in June into a larger warehouse to expand its all-natural product line.But acceptance of natural hair hasn’t been a linear path; stereotypes around black hair remain deep and persistent in the United States. Heavy costsHairstyles associated with African Americans — cornrows, Afros, dreadlocks and braids — have long been used to rationalize discriminatory policies, dress codes and hiring practices.It is still legal in most places to ban natural hairstyles. As recently as 2017, the Army prohibited cornrows and dreadlocks. The CROWN Act, which would provide protection in workplaces and schools against discrimination in hairstyles, has passed in only three states. It’s pending in 22, including Missouri and Illinois.The recent case of a Texas high school student who was told he couldn’t attend his graduation ceremony because of his dreadlocks received national attention and a shout-out at last month’s Academy Awards. Matthew Cherry, the winner for best animated short film, brought student DeAndre Arnold as his guest and acknowledged the teen during his acceptance speech for “Hair Love,” which depicts a black father’s attempt to do his daughter’s hair for the first time.“We want to normalize black hair,” Cherry said on stage.Studies have found that black women experience more anxiety about their hair and feel pressure to straighten it to conform to beauty standards and workplace norms. Concern over career fallout can be enough to preclude a change in appearance.“I felt like I wasn’t going to be taken seriously if I made the switch to natural hair,” said Stacy Hune of Bel-Nor, who works as a health care adviser. “Would I be perceived as this black menace?”Hune used to have a standing hair appointment every week and was shelling out even more money for products to compensate for the dryness and itchiness caused by chemical relaxers. Her maintenance routine was not atypical: African Americans comprise a disproportionate chunk of the hair care market in the United States, accounting for 85% of the $63.5 million spent on hair products in 2017.The cost is more than financial. Beauty products targeted at black women have been found to contain more potentially harmful ingredients than those marketed to the general population. In December, a study published in the International Journal of Cancer found that regular use of permanent hair dye and chemical straighteners put women at a higher risk of developing breast cancer across the board. But the risk increased by just 8% among white women who were considered heavy users compared to 60% for black women.“Very little attention has been paid to the health of black and brown people in this country, and hair products is one place to start,” said Lubna Ahmed of We Act for Environmental Justice, a community outreach nonprofit based in New York.We Act launched a campaign early last year with the Yale School of Public Health “to educate women of color about toxins in personal care products,” said Ahmed.’I lost clients’For Lana Coleman, owner of Cultivate Salon in Forest Park Southeast, opening her all-natural beauty shop 15 years ago was a leap of faith. She had to research new products and master new techniques.“I was using myself as a guinea pig,” Coleman said.Now she sees more women, especially younger ones, “wearing the hair God gave them. More women understand it’s harmful, and more products started coming out to help with that.”Erica Bennett carries one of her stylist’s homemade products in her Shaw shop, Uhuru Salon. Idara Umana created her Joyberry line after she suffered a chemical burn a few years ago.“My ingredient list reads like a recipe,” said Umana of her beauty products, Joy Juice, Grows Like Weeds and Frosting.Bennett said they saw the need among African Americans.“People come in more aware of what it means to be black and just accepting who we are,” said Bennett. Self-acceptance was a small part of what motivated SweetHead’s Brooks when she first went natural herself, but her biggest concern was her health; her mother had breast cancer, twice, and her father died from liver cancer.When friends and clients started complimenting her look, she got a shot of confidence. If she felt that way, she decided, others would, too.Eight years ago, Brooks got a hot plate and started mixing products in her basement. She gave them to clients to try, using their feedback and her own research to make adjustments.She changed the name of her salon to SweetHead, a term of endearment her grandfather had used. Then she got rid of products with sulfates, parabens or any of the other hundreds of chemicals commonly found in shampoos, conditioners and relaxers.“People thought we had lost our minds. I lost clients,” said Brooks. “But now those clients are coming back.”Brooks is preparing to open a fourth salon, in Atlanta, this year. She expanded her SweetHead line to include 75 products, including all-natural deodorant, toothpaste and body lotion. Last year, she outgrew her manufacturing space on Delmar Boulevard.In June, Brooks will move into a bigger facility on Page Avenue and expects to double her output from the 10,000 units she sold last year.Lisa Johnson of south St. Louis gave up chemical straighteners a few years ago and became loyal to SweetHead’s shampoo, leave-in conditioner and styling cream.“The whole transition process was a journey,” Johnson said. Wrangling her thick curls into a ponytail each day while her hair grew out was the least of it.She was undoing a lifetime of being told that beauty looked just one way. Answering her white coworkers’ questions. Letting go of her usual schedule of touch-ups.“But I finally made peace with it and let it be whatever it is,” said Johnson. “This is my hair. This is what it looks like.”

