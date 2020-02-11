🔥The fight against the pink tax: these London salons have gender-neutral pricing for men and women🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

If you’re a woman who has ever paid for a haircut and left feeling like you’ve been robbed by the salon, you are almost definitely not alone.

One study found that just 15 per cent of hair salons charged the same prices for equivalent services for men and women.

Another found that women’s haircuts cost on average 40 per cent more than men’s, while a 2016 investigation found that across all equivalent beauty products with different prices, the items marketed at women were 37 per cent pricier on average.

This gender-based imbalance can be attributed to a concept called the pink tax, which was coined ​to highlight identical products and services being priced differently based on the targeted gender, with women being charged more than men.

Gender fluidity has increased meaning the notion of the traditional hairstyles ascribed to each sex has eroded (IMAXtree)

“This is something that has been ingrained in our society for centuries. Women historically have a much closer connection to beauty than men and therefore they are expected to pay more for it,” Olivia Crighton, founder of the gender-neutral Glasshouse Salon, explains.

34-year-old Crighton founded the Hackney-based salon in 2013 and introduced gender-neutral pricing shortly after, following queries from clients about the prices they were charging

Glasshouse’s website is clear: “We have and will always treat our men’s services with the same consideration and precision that we approach our women’s services with. We believe that one price for both – determined by the level of stylist, not the gender of the client – makes sense and reflects the direction of the industry.”

Copenhagen’s autumn/winter 2020 fashion week saw a multitude of genderless hairstyles (IMAXtree)

In a similar vein, Chop Chop is a salon which was founded by hairstylist Kaye Sotomi in 2017. Sotomi introduced its genderless pricing system in January 2018.

Sotomi explains: “In the early days, we got told by so many industry people that there was a reason why women had to pay more, “because it takes twice as long to cut women hair” – you have to wash the hair, cut, blow dry, finish the cut and then style – but in reality, it is due to a skills gap.”

For 35-year-old Sotomi, the blatant discrimination increasingly bewildered her. “I have never understood why a woman with short hair had to pay more,” she adds.

Increased gender fluidity and expression has made gendered pricing more complex. Those who identify as women and men may not look, or style their hair, how society has conditioned us to believe they should, so what do these people get charged?

25-year-old Charlie Craggs is a trans woman familiar with the discrimination which accompanies not just haircuts, but also beauty treatments.

“I paid £120 recently for a women’s cut – obviously a “female” price – but the guy cutting my hair kept referring to me as “he” and calling me “mate,” which he didn’t do with the other women in the salon,” Craggs describes.

While she didn’t demand her money back because she realised the hairdressers’ remarks were unintentional, Craggs admits, “you feel like you just have to suck it up, but it hurts.”

(IMAXtree)

Chop Chop-founder Sotomi remains steadfast about this, “the topic of gender fluidity has really enhanced the drive to abolish gender based pricing.”

Craggs does admit however that given this erosion of linear gender confines, it is now harder to define somebody’s gender just by looking at them and that salons can’t be blamed.

She expands, “It’s tricky; society is moving forward in terms of gender expression, but this doesn’t just include trans people and non-binary people, it also includes the people who are happy with their assigned gender but dress and style their hair in ways that aren’t normative for people of that gender, like women who wear ‘masculine’ clothes and have short hair.”

While Glasshouse determines its pricing according to the expertise of the stylist, Chop Chop opts to differentiate pricing based on the time taken to cut hair. Many a fashionable Londoner’s go-to, Bleach London, charges according to hair length, while Butchers – another East London-based offering – professes its belief that “hair hasn’t got a gender.”

Here’s to the abolition of the pink tax and an end to sexist snips.