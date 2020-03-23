The fight against coronavirus brings out conservative skeptics in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — On a day when the nation’s top doctor urged people to stay at home to stem the spread of the coronavirus, some Missouri Republicans think those reactions are overblown.Through a philosophical mix of government mistrust and concern about the meltdown of small businesses, GOP conservatives have voiced skepticism about what scientists and physicians are telling people to do. And they may feel bolstered by tweets from President Donald Trump indicating he wants people to go back to work as soon as possible.The disparate responses could add confusion for a public already facing an unprecedented change in their lives.Among those raising questions about the effects of the government reaction is Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin, a Republican from Shelbina in northeast Missouri.In a Facebook post, the freshman business owner said she is thankful Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson has not jumped on the “shut everyone down” mode.“However, I see no time in the history of this country when perfectly healthy people have been basically confined to their homes or only able to do essential things as in Kansas City or St. Louis. Frankly I consider this unconstitutional and it needs (to be) challenged,” she wrote.Her comments came as U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams blamed the spread of the disease on people who were ignoring pleas and orders to stay at home.“This week, it’s going to get bad,” Adams said in a television interview. “Everyone needs to act as if they have the virus right now. So, test or no test, we need you to understand you could be spreading it to someone else. Or you could be getting it from someone else. Stay at home.”The Missouri State Medical Association, which represents doctors and hospitals in the state, also urged Parson Monday to issue a shelter in place order in an attempt to preserve enough hospital supplies for an expected surge of patients.“Any additional time without a ‘shelter in place’ requirement wastes crucial health care resources, including manpower,” the association said.St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Saturday issued significant limitation on activities that could allow the coronavirus to spread, requiring people to generally stay at home and ordering non-essential businesses and social service organizations to cease non-essential activities.St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann responded in a news release:“I do not believe we are in a situation where government should be deciding which businesses must close and which may stay open. We will continue to educate our residents that they should stay home except to go to work and procure the services they” — emphasis on they — “feel are essential.”Ehlmann did not respond to a voice message and text from a reporter on Monday.Voluntary compliance?St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas, a Republican, has been walking a line between supporting county government interventions to reduce crowd sizes and enforce social distancing, and questioning whether it’s necessary or legal.He retweeted a video from @nowthisnews of a doctor — Dr. Emily Porter, of Austin, Texas — talking through a worst-case scenario in which the nation does not have enough hospital beds or ventilator masks and more than 7 million Americans die.“Here’s the argument for the case for lockdown — if Dr. Porter is correct; big if,” Trakas tweeted.

St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas, at a county council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2019. Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com

On March 17, Trakas retweeted conservative activist Candace Owens downplaying the danger of the new coronavirus. “The US Surgeon General says the average age for death is 80 years old and children and young adults are MORE LIKELY to die from the flu. So how come we never shut down society to protect children from the flu?”The same day, Trakas retweeted her saying conservatives “have really lost the thread with this one. All the Left had to do was find something they were afraid of to prove that they too would give up all of their liberties for state control which is increasing every day. I continue to disagree with all of it.”He tweeted: “Ditto!!!”Interviewed on Monday, Trakas said he agreed with County Executive Sam Page that the coronavirus pandemic “is a serious matter that requires serious measures by everyone, including a voluntary stay-at-home and self quarantine.”But he said outright ordering everyone to stay at home felt like “government overreach at this stage” because there was no evidence that people wouldn’t do it on their own. “I don’t know they need to have a criminalized aspect to it where you will be cited or fined or apprehended. A reasoned explanation of the concerns and issues would have been enough to garner wholesale acceptance and compliance of the request.”St. Louis County Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway, a Democrat, said she appreciated Trakas’ perspective but “if people would just do what they should do in times like these, then we wouldn’t need the government to get involved.”“I want our society to survive this virus,” she said. “Starting with the very first family who had signs of the virus in St. Louis, people have proven they are not going to do what they are asked to do. We saw beaches packed in Florida last week.” Some conservatives promote messages and memes suggesting the seriousness of the outbreak is a Democratic invention.Rene Artman, chairwoman of the St. Louis County Republican Central Committee, posted a meme on Facebook that said: “I have a cure for the coronavirus … just mention canceling the 2020 presidential election until 2024 … see how fast it disappears … LMAO!!!!!!”​University of Missouri political scientist Peverill Squire said the statements and reactions by Republicans are more about politics than medical concerns or legalities.“It is an argument that may go over well in some conservative or libertarian circles, but I doubt that it would find much support in the courts. During emergencies, judges are usually reluctant to constrain actions that elected officials may take in response, particularly when, as in this case, such actions appear to be sound public policy,” Squire said. ‘The business of life’In the Missouri Senate, conservative members are echoing Parson’s mantra that fighting the disease is a matter of personal responsibility and not government intervention.While other governors have order citizens to shelter in place, Parson has limited group gatherings to 10 or fewer people.Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, said he thinks encouraging people to stay home is a better approach than punishing them if they violate those orders.

Missouri state Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester

“I don’t think we should be out ticketing people for being out,” he said. “I do have some constitutional concerns with basically forcing people and threatening to throw people in jail.”St. Louis’ and St. Louis County’s stay-at-home orders both carry a potential misdemeanor charge if they are violated.Koenig also said social distancing is going to delay the spread of the virus, not stop it.“So the question is: what are we doing to prepare when more people do get this?” he saidMissouri should be making sure it has enough hospital beds and medical supplies to prepare for an increase in cases, Koenig said.O’Laughlin said stay-at-home orders are hurting small and medium-sized businesses and those same businesses may miss out on any of the relief efforts. She said large companies and the government will likely benefit, while smaller businesses will be left to fend for themselves.“Main Street America is going to be destroyed,” she wrote.O’Laughlin said workers should be making the decision of whether they want to work, not government.“If you don’t want to go out, don’t go out. If you do then take all the precautions. Every day we all weigh risks and rewards. This is no different.” O’Laughlin said. “We are a smart and resilient people. We know how to be cautious. Let’s get on with the business of life.”

