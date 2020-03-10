🔥The Fast Show set to return for one-off special episode🔥

’90s comedy classic The Fast Show will return to screens for a one-off special episode later this year.

The series, which was co-created by Charlie Higson and Paul Whitehouse, aired between 1994 and 1997 on BBC Two, with specials broadcast in 2000 and 2014.

The Fast Show: Just A Load Of Blooming Catchphrases will be “a brand new retrospective with a twist” according to the show’s creators and is set to air on UKTV’s Gold.

Higson, Whitehouse and co-stars Arabella Weir, John Thomson, Simon Day and Mark Williams will reflect on their time filming the show – and will also be interviewed in character, reviving some of the series’ most famous creations.

John Thomson as Jazz Cluv presenter Louis Balfour ()

UKTV said that the cast “will reunite to remember more than 25 years of a true icon of British comedy – and they’re bringing the likes of Swiss Toni, Dave Angel, Jesse, No Offence, Professor Denzil Dexter and Rowley Birkin QC with them.”

The channel added: “Many of the show’s best-loved characters will make their long-awaited return to TV screens, interviewed in all-new scripted segments to discuss their experiences on set, reveal behind-the-scenes gossip, and even share what they’re up to now.”

Charlie Higson as Swiss Toni (BBC)

In a statement, Higson and Whitehouse said: “It’s 26 years since the first episode of The Fast Show went out. We didn’t manage to celebrate our 25th anniversary but we are marking it now.

“All the (remaining) contributors will be reflecting on their favourite bits and some of the characters will also be looking back at their time on the show.”

UKTV’s head of comedy entertainment Iain Coyle added: “The Fast Show is one of those shows, it’s a defining moment in comedy history.

“No sketch show has come close to having its impact, in my TV life, and no show has come anywhere near to creating as many unforgettable characters.”

An air date for the special is yet to be confirmed.