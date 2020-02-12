🔥The Fast And Furious Movies Ranked By How Fast And Furious They Were🔥

In the past twenty years, The Fast and The Furious has gone from being a critically-derided, C-rate streetcar racing flick to one of the most profitable, critically acclaimed action franchises of the early 21st century. That’s certainly no an easy feat. While a number of factors played into the franchise’s rousing success, part of its appeal came, quite simply, from being both fast and, indeed, furious. Yes, the franchise had expectations to meet, and it often succeeded in one specific regard. It kept things fast, and it kept things furious — though, looking back on the Fast & Furious movies, it’s apparent that, sometimes, it could be a little more fast than furious, and visa versa. That begs the question, which one of these movies is the most fast and furious?

Without further ado, let’s take a look at just how fast and how furious the Fast & Furious movies could get, ranked from the least to most. It’s an exceptionally packed film franchise, and it all leads up to this summer’s Fast & Furious 9, i.e. F9, which roars into theaters on May 22nd. The “Fast” score is based on the car racing and chasing elements of the film. For “Furious,” we’re looking at fight sequences and other action-packed moments that take place off the road and out of vehicles.

9. The Fast And The Furious (2001)

Fast Score: 6

Furious Score: 4

It’s the movie that started a whole franchise. Who knew when The Fast and the Furious came out in 2001 that it would become most one of the most defining film franchises in early 21st century cinema? This series started humbly as a blatant knock-off of Point Break but with fast cars, and while it doesn’t quite get as extreme as any of the sequels that followed, it does get pretty fast. There are a lot of street races to be found, since that was the main draw here. Although, besides Paul Walker’s Brian O’Connor’s desire to stop the bad guys, this original doesn’t get very furious — not yet, at least. Of course, as things got more intense as the series moved forward, the car-racing films had more opportunities to live up to their name. Total F&F score: 10/20

8. 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

Fast Score: 7

Furious Score: 3

This is a classic example of the imbalance between being fast and being furious. While 2 Fast 2 Furious is most certainly fast, it doesn’t quite live up to the second half of its title. For all its fast-paced car chase sequences and goofy, over-the-top racing antics, including a climatic chase sequence involving a lot of cop cars and plenty of vehicular damage, it doesn’t get very furious in comparison. There aren’t too many fights; they mostly keep the action between the high-speed racing and car chases. While it’s by no means calm, to be clear, 2 Fast 2 Furious doesn’t have enough furious emotions to warrant being called that “furious,” let alone “too furious.” Nevertheless, this high-octane driving sequel is definitely fast. Total F&F Score: 10/20

7. Fast & Furious (2009)

Fast Score: 7

Furious Score: 5

Bringing back the four leads from the original movie for another action-filled installment, Fast & Furious isn’t as well-received nor is it as memorable as the sequels that follow, but it does get pretty fast. There are a number of action sequences and high-speed driving scenes abound, including a rescue sequences on a rocky terrain, that certainly drive up the fast factor, although it doesn’t have as many furious scenes in comparison, with the exception of a fight scene between Paul Walker’s Brian and Vin Diesel’s Dom. In short, it was the drive-by point until we would get to the more heavy-duty sequels, and the fast moments and the furious moments don’t stand out as much as they do in the first two films. As it stands, while it’s safe to say Fast & Furious brings fast-paced moments throughout, the sequel doesn’t nearly get as furious as you’d expect from its title. Total F&F Score: 12/20

6. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

Fast Score: 8

Furious Score: 5

While it doesn’t get as much love as some of the other installments in the fast-moving franchise, which is a shame since it’s probably one of the more underrated films in the series, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift is pretty good about being both fast throughout its fast-paced runtime. Notably, in its sideways-driving cars and action-packed action sequences, it keeps things moving. While it’s not quite as furious comparatively, the unjust death of one beloved character does fuel burning furious feelings, which gives the third act emotional gravitas as its races towards the high-adrenaline climax. Total F&F Score: 13/20

5. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Fast Score: 5

Furious Score: 9

Similar to how 2 Fast 2 Furious is much more fast than furious, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is much more furious than fast. While there are a few fast-paced action sequences, the spin-off action-comedy is often centered around our two title characters, who are positively furious with one another. In fact, Hobbs & Shaw is based on two characters who, after despising each other for two previous films, must eventually put aside their differences in order to work with each other (assuming that they can, of course). When these two buff dudes team-up, a whole lot of furious fighting ensues from there. While The Rock/Jason Statham spin-off can be fast in key moments, the furious meter on Hobbs & Shaw is nearly off-the-charts. Total F&F Score: 14/20

4. Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Fast Score: 8

Furious Score: 6

Following the critical surprise success of Fast Five, proving the action-franchise had serious potential to be a critical darling in addition to being a box office draw, Fast & Furious 6 had some serious expectations, and it mostly met them. Indeed, the action needed to be bigger and more intense, and it needed to bring out the emotions as well, which it does in frequent rotation. Thankfully, the action is highly thrilling, notably with a rousing highway chase sequence that defies all known laws of gravity. Once again, we find ourselves with a sequel that is more fast than furious (we take it you noticed this trend?), but it gets plenty fast and it also gets plenty furious as well as it races towards another satisfying new installment. Total F&F Score: /20

2. Furious 7 (2015)

Fast Score: 8

Furious Score: 6

Furious 7 is often considered one of the best movies in the Fast & Furious franchise, not the least of which comes from its emotional ending. Indeed, the tragic circumstances of Paul Walker’s death gives the movie a sense of melancholy throughout, which is often affecting but doesn’t making it quite so furious. That said, there are furious moments to be found, notably with The Rock engaging in a fist fight with Jason Statham and Vin Diesel having his own combat moment in a parking lot. Likewise, the movie is filled with high-speed action sequences throughout, which certainly makes it fast. But when it comes time to end the film, Furious 7 slows down appropriately as it’s filled with bittersweet feelings of tender love and somber remembrance. Total F&F Score: 14/20

3. The Fate Of The Furious (2017)

Fast Score: 7

Furious Score: 8

While it has its sharp critics (not me among them), The Fate of the Furious is ultimately pretty good about being both fast and furious. It features a good number of fast-moving action sequences, CG-addled though they might be, and there’s a lot of furious moments as well, not the least of which results from the growing feud between Vin Diesel and The Rock happening off-screen in the well-reported “candy ass” debacle of 2016. This seven sequel also features the rivalry between The Rock’s Hobbs and Jason Statham’s Shaw, which would foster its own spin-off movie in an effort from The Rock to distance himself from working with Diesel again. Unless, of course, this furious co-stars can eventually find a way to work together in the near future. Total F&F Score: 15/20

1. Fast Five (2011)

Fast Score: 10

Furious Score: 7

In a surprise turn of events, Fast Five became an unexpected critical hit in addition to being a box office favorite but bringing the characters of the past four installments together to make a thrilling heist picture with more fast-moving vehicles. The results were astoundingly successful, resulting in what could easily be considered the fastest movie in the Fast & Furious film franchise. There are no shortage of action-packed moments, particularly in its high adrenaline third act, which really put the petal to the medal and give audiences a game-changer of a sequel. While it doesn’t have quite as many combat moments to justify being considered very furious, there’s little doubt this fourth Fast & Furious sequel delivered the good — in fast fashion too. Total F&F Score: 17/20

As it is made apparent here, the Fast & Furious franchise is better at being fast than it is furious. While the later installments have definitely gone out of their way to keep the furious factor in check, it has sometimes come at the sacrifice of being fast, which was where the series traditionally excelled. In any case, when it comes time for Fast & Furious 9 to make its way into theaters this summer, we’re hoping that the newest action-packed installment is able to keep things both fast and furious in equal measure. If not, there’s always the tenth to look forward to later on. Do you agree or disagree with our assessment of how ultimately “fast” and “furious” these Fast & Furious films can be? Let us know in the comments!