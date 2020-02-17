🔥The fashion designer cafes you need to catwalk to in London🔥

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

London, but make it fashion: you’d better be dressing to impress over the next few days, as London Fashion Week is upon us.

The sartorial aficionados of the capital are busy getting suited and booted across a frenetic five days of fashionable free-for-all – but even the most jam-packed of LFW diaries need a tea break scheduled into them.

Saunter on down, then, to London’s most label-conscious cafes, where some of the world’s most famous fashion brands have turned transported their stylish talents from the atelier to the kitchen.

From monogrammed cakes to Parisian outposts, here’s where to grab a dapper cuppa in London.

Thomas’s Cafe by Burberry

Named for the British label’s founder Thomas Burberry, this in-store cafe serves breakfast, light lunches and a fashion-forward afternoon tea. The signature dessert is a passion fruit and chocolate bar topped with chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci’s new monogram.

5 Vigo Street, W1S 3HA, burberry.com

Marchesi 1824 by Prada

Prada’s Milan patisserie is the stuff of influencer legend, and this spring saw it open its second outpost in the capital. The cafe, upholstered in Prada green, serves picture-perfect cakes, plentiful panettone and powder-coloured sugar almonds.

117 Mount Street, W1K 3LA, pasticceriamarchesi.com

The Tiffany Blue Box Cafe at Harrods

Holly Golightly eat your heart out. You can now actually have breakfast at Tiffany’s (and afternoon tea and dinner) thanks to this cafe inside Harrods, decorated liberally with the jewellery brand’s signature duck egg blue.

87-135 Brompton Road, SW1X 7XL, harrods.com

Ralph’s Coffee & Bar by Ralph Lauren

New Yorkers love their coffee, and Ralph Lauren is no exception. A club-style nook inside the Regent Street store, Ralph’s Coffee & Bar’s wood-panelled surroundings houses java, cocktails and an impressive collection of polo-themed artwork.

173 Regent Street, W1B 4JQ, ralphlauren.co.uk

Rose Bakery at Dover Street Market

Inside luxury arcadia Dover Street Market, this minimalist cafe is the work of Rose Carrarini, whose Paris bakery became a cult hit with French fashionistas. Carrarini is the sister of Adrian Joffe, who founded both Dover Street Market and the Commes Des Garçons label with his wife, fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

18-22 Haymarket, SW1Y 4DG​, doverstreetmarket.com

The most glamorous restaurants in London