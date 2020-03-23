🔥The Evening Standard launches new door-to-door delivery service to homes in zones 2 and 3 to bring the news to you🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Over the past few days many London commuters have had to change the way they work and give up their daily journeys to the office as part of the campaign to defeat the coronavirus.

So the Evening Standard is changing too.

From today for the first time in our 193-year history of serving the capital, we will be delivering direct to homes across parts of Zones 2 and 3.

This will allow readers who are working from home the chance to continue getting a copy of the paper that is such an important part of their daily routines.

Initially the new Home Delivery Service will be focused on 26 residential neighbourhoods including Hampstead, Brixton, Islington, Camden, Greenwich, Clapham, Fulham, Hammersmith and Shoreditch.

Unfortunately, we will not be able to respond to requests to deliver to specific addresses but our teams will do their best to get the Standard to as many readers as possible.

Our fleet of vans will drop copies of the paper to local door-by-door delivery teams. We expect the papers to be delivered from mid-afternoon to early evening. Our drivers will go on to drop copies at major supermarkets so that readers who we cannot initially reach at home can still get hold of a copy.

In addition, we will continue to distribute the newspaper at some of the most used Tube and rail stations for those vital key workers who are still commuting into central London.

We expect the home delivery service to evolve over the first few weeks and will adjust according to demand and any new government advice.

As well as getting copies to readers it allows us to take hundreds of merchandising staff from the streets of London where they are in close face to face contact with the public and re-deploy them into a Home Delivery network that reduces contact.

Public Health England says that there’s “no good evidence that there is any elevated risk associated with receiving post or packages”.

Our priority is to get at least 500,000 copies of the Standard to our loyal readers every day so they can carry on accessing our leading coverage of the unfolding coronavirus crisis.

By your side in crisis: The Evening Standard coming direct to you

You may well be one of the hundreds of thousands of people who for the first time today receive a free copy of the Evening Standard through your letterbox. We know that most of you are, quite rightly, following official advice and not travelling about. So since you can’t pick up our newspaper at the Tube station, we are coming direct to your home.

It’s our way of joining in the national effort to beat the Covid-19 coronavirus. We know from the huge number of readers we’ve had in the last fortnight that people want accurate news that they can trust at this troubling time.

Our renowned journalists are providing it to you.

We will keep you informed about the latest health advice, the new restrictions on our lives, the efforts to rescue the economy, the global situation and the practical steps we can all take to help our fellow Londoners.

We support the government as they try to steer us through the storm, and ask them the questions you want answered. With no one going out, we’ll also help keep you entertained as you stay home with ideas on what to read, listen to, cook and watch.

We can’t deliver a copy to everyone’s home across London. Sorry if you haven’t received one In your neighbourhood; but we’re also greatly increasing the number of copies available in local supermarkets for you to pick up as you buy food.

Millions of people every day also visit our award-winning website standard.co.uk and follow us on social media. All this has required a huge effort from the whole team at the paper who, like everyone else, face huge disruption and worries as we adapt to the new world we’re living in.

Why are we doing all this? Simple. For two centuries, the Evening Standard has been part of the life of London.

We’ve stood with Londoners through world wars and terrorist attacks. Now in 2020, as we face the greatest crisis of our generation, the Evening Standard stands with you again.Best wishes,

George Osborne,

Editor