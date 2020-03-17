🔥The etiquette of destination weddings🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

We all know weddings can be tricky, whether you’re planning your own or just attending as a guest. From expenses to etiquette, the wedding world can be a minefield of “it costs how much?” and unintended faux pas.

This only becomes even more complicated when you’re faced with the prospect of a destination wedding – especially as a guest.

A recent study shows that attending a destination wedding as a guest can cost between £800 and up to a whopping £4,000 and beyond. It’s one thing to expect your guests to dish out for that Le Creuset pot, but taking out a second mortgage for that Antigua wedding is something quite different. And Brits are in agreement, more than a third would choose not to attend a wedding if it was abroad due to the costs and complications involved.

While Bridebook’s wedding expertise might not stretch so far as paying for the trip, we most certainly can help guide you through the (sometimes befuddling) etiquette of attending a destination wedding.

What should I expect to pay for?

First things first, make sure you check your invitation or the couple’s wedding website thoroughly before jumping to any conclusions. It’s up to them to be transparent with their guests on what they expect them to cover. The standard, however, is for the guests to pay for their own flights and accommodation. The couple will usually be considerate enough to provide you with a list of recommended accommodation options that cover a variety of price ranges to help out.

Sadly, that’s not all though. Guests should also expect to cover their own odd meals (those that don’t fall within the schedule of celebrations).

What will the bride and groom be covering?

Guests should expect the bride and groom to essentially be covering anything to do with the party. Often destination weddings are whole weekend affairs, so if there are any activities or extra meals laid out in the schedule of events, you can rest easy knowing those will be compliments of the couple.

Can I say no?

Yes. As wonderful an occasion weddings can be, the destination wedding of your second cousin twice removed is not worth taking a second mortgage on your house for, especially when you already have to deal with the already steep cost of attending a wedding in the UK.

If you decide not to go, be sure to inform the couple as soon as possible and give them the honest reason you have decided not to attend. Any couple planning a wedding abroad will be understanding of the circumstance – it’s a destination wedding hazard after all. We do recommend, however, that if you opt out of attending a wedding you put some extra thought into the couple’s wedding gift.

Saving Tips:

If you do decide to take the plunge to attend a destination wedding, or if the wedding is just too important an occasion to miss, we do have some simple saving tips to make it that little bit less painful. One of the greatest expenses is the accommodation, so why not team up with some other attendees and pitch into an Airbnb or house rental together? It saves hundreds of pounds over booking multiple hotel rooms for multiple nights. You can also be smart about booking flights, whether it’s cashing those miles you’ve accumulated, flying on a budget airline, or booking a flight for an off-peak day such as a Thursday instead of a Friday.

You should also never hesitate to try and make compromises. If you’re already stretching your finances to get there, ask the couple whether you can opt out or delay on getting them their wedding gift.

Married Hamish Shephard is the founder of free online wedding planner Bridebook.co.uk. His ES column, ‘Groom with a View’, gives fuss-free, practical advice to make wedding planning as enjoyable as it should be.