🔥The Eternals Merch May Have Spoiled The Movie’s Villain🔥

Toy lines have revealed key plot points in superhero films over the years, so you understand why we’d pay attention to a name that pops up in the latest Funko line for Marvel Studio’s upcoming Eternals. It goes without saying that plenty of toys have misled eager film journalists, and that locations or characters that are part of LEGO sets or Funko lines have not panned out on the big screen. But for the time being, something caught our eye on an Eternals toy list, so we’re bringing it to you and treating it as a rumor.

The Twitter user Pop O’Clock listed a series of new Funko Pop characters that were heading towards stores. And when you get to the section for Marvel’s Eternals, you get most of the heroes who we know have bene cast in the film so far… and one key villain from the comic-book property: Kro.

Chloe Zhao is hard at work on the origin film for Marvel’s Eternals, which right now has a release date of November 6, 2020. We’ve never seen these characters on screen before, so this movie will serve as an introduction to a team that has been around since the dawn of time. The Eternals are exactly that: Eternal. They can’t be killed, though they often come into conflict with the negative side of their heroic coin, the Deviants. And the Eternals and the Deviants are constantly in conflict with an even higher power: The Celestials. We expect to see all three in Marvel’s upcoming movie.

But the Eternals also have a very specific villain, a member of the Deviant community, who has caused issues for the team in the pages of various Eternals limited series. And that is Kro, whose name is attached to a Funko Pop in the upcoming Eternals toy line.

Does this mean Kro will be in the movie? Very possible. All of the other names on the Funko list are Eternals characters who have been cast in the feature, from Ikaris (Richard Madden) and Sersi (Gemma Chan) to Ajak (Salma Hayek) and Thena (Angelina Jolie). But there hasn’t been much chatter about who the antagonists in the movie are, and so seeing a familiar name like Kro listed in the toys gets us excited for the potential.

You know what would be awesome? An official Eternals photo. I mean, I’ll go crazy and even say that a trailer would be incredible, but I know that’s asking for too much. Such marketing materials could indicate if Kro, a Deviant, will appear in the movie, and likely cause problems for the team. What do you guys think? Is the Funko Pop line an indication of things to come? Or a random inclusion that could deceive fans ahead of the movie’s release? Hit the comments with your thoughts.