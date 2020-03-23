🔥The Essex town appealing to a new generation of London relocators🔥

Commuter-favourite Harlow is building a new quarter, with new homes set around public spaces.

Harlow, Britain’s first “New Town”, is in line for a slice of the Government’s £1 billion High Street Fund aimed at reversing the decline of ailing town centres.

Built in the aftermath of the Second World War and now showing its age, the Essex town has begun to benefit from a regeneration boost.

Harlow Quarter brings 523 new homes set around new public spaces and a shopping street. With lower property prices and 30-minute trains to Liverpool Street, Harlow is drawing a new generation of Londoners.

About half the number of people moving there are relocating from the capital, some for employment as well cheaper housing.

A key location within the burgeoning London-Stansted-Cambridge enterprise corridor, Harlow has a new £250 million science park and £400 million national science hub. Famous for its concrete architecture, Harlow is loved by some, loathed by others.

Residents of the Harlow Quarter can enjoy a communal roof garden

The UK’s first pedestrian precinct and modern-style tower block,

The Lawn, now listed, were built there. Over a third of Harlow is parkland and fields, and remarkably the town boasts more than 80 public sculptures by greats such as Henry Moore and Barbara Hepworth.

Being built in phases, Harlow Quarter completes in 2022.

Architecturally, the design is a mere nod to mid-century modern. Residents will have two large communal roof gardens.

Prices start at £199,000. Call developer Strawberry Star on 01279 899060.