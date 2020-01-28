🔥The Equaliser reboot, starring Queen Latifah as a retired sleuth, gets pilot order at CBS🔥

CBS has handed a pilot order to The Equaliser, a reboot of the 1980s classic crime drama series, starring Queen Latifah in the lead.

Queen Latifah. Image from Twitter

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Queen Latifah will “portray an enigmatic figure who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.”

The original show aired on CBS from 1985 to 1989, featuring Edward Woodward as Robert McCall, a retired intelligence agent, who uses his skills that he learned, to offer his service people, usually free of charge, as a way to atone for the sins he has committed in his past life.

In 2014, the show was adapted to the big screen by Antoine Fuqua, with Denzel Washington portraying the role of McCall, a retired black-ops agent who returns to his revenge-fueled ways after a young friend is brutally beaten by a pimp with ties to the Russian mafia. The film starred Marton Csokas, Chloë Grace Moretz, David Harbour, Bill Pullman and Melissa Leo. The sequel, The Equaliser 2, was released in 2018.

The pilot will be penned by Castle executive producers Andrew Marlowe and Terri Miller, who will also serve as the showrunners on The Equaliser. Queen Latifah will executive produce, along with John Davis, John Fox of Davis Entertainment, Debra Martin Chase of Martin Chase Productions.

The reboot was first announced in November 2019.

The Equaliser is the second drama order from CBS, after the Silence of the Lambs sequel Clarice.

Queen Latifah’s earlier works on TV include Star, Single Ladies, Living Single and, ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live, where she will voice Ursula.

Updated Date: Jan 28, 2020 10: 09: 36 IST