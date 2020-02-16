🔥The effects of migraine🔥

About one in seven people live with what’s ranked the second-most debilitating disease on the planet, right after back pain: migraine. Though the causes are unclear, migraine is a serious neurological disease that often runs in families. But the malady is not often taken seriously, in part because the headaches, sensitivity to light and sound, nausea, dizziness, and a host of other symptoms affect three times as many women as men. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with migraine expert Dr. William Young; Linda Porter, of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, about migraine research; Katherine Foxhall, author of “Migraine: A History”; and Cincinnati artist Priya Rama, whose migraine visions have become key to her art.