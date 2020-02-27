🔥The Eddy: Teaser trailer gives first look at Damien Chazelle's musical Netflix series🔥

Netflix has revealed the first trailer for The Eddy, the new musical series from Oscar-winning La La Land director Damien Chazelle.

Set in contemporary Paris, the new drama revolves around a struggling jazz club and its owner.

Moonlight star Andre Holland plays Elliot, a once-celebrated jazz pianist who now co-owns The Eddy, managing the in-house band fronted by his on-off girlfriend Maja (played by Joanna Kuling).

His business partner Farid (Tahar Rahim) is embroiled in some questionable dealings, and when his teenage daughter Julie (played by The Hunger Games’ Amandla Stenberg) comes to live with him, his two worlds collide and unravel.

Stenberg and Holland star in Chazelle’s latest venture (Lou Faulon)

Melissa George, Adil Dehbi, Benjamin Biolay and Tcheky Karyo also star in the series, which will feature dialogue in English, French and Arabic.

In the minute-long teaser, the camera follows Elliot as he makes his way through the streets of Paris as a jazz rhythm plays in the background and sirens wail.

Arriving near the club, he sees his daughter and asks her “What are you doing here?” before ushering her into the building.

The eight-part show is a collaboration between Chazelle, Emmy winner Alan Poul, BAFTA winning screenwriter Jack Thorne (who recently adapted Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials for BBC One) and six-time Grammy winner Glen Ballard, who wrote original songs for the series’ soundtrack.

Chazelle and Poul have directed episodes, along with Houda Benyamina and Laila Marrakchi.

The series is set to premiere at the Berlin Film Festival tonight and will arrive on Netflix on May 8.