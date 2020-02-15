🔥The Duffer brothers tease “new horror” coming in Stranger Things 4🔥

Stranger Things – Credit: Netflix Stranger Things 4 will feature a “new horror,” according to the statement from the Stranger Things creators, the Duffer brothers.There are some big things on the way in Stranger Things 4! Netflix just shared the first teaser trailer for the new season and confirmed that Hopper is still alive being held in a Russian prison.While most of the big news is obviously about Hopper being the American and his new home in Kamchatka, there was something that many Stranger Things fans might have missed. And, no, it’s not the Game of Thrones actor in the clip, which people might have also missed.The Duffer brothers actually released a statement about Stranger Things 4, and they dropped some pretty big news about the story.In the statement, which has been shared by all the big media outlets, including IndieWire, the Duffer brothers said, “a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything.”WHOA!While they didn’t go into specifics, that seems very, very important heading into the new season. For a while, I’ve been thinking most of the season will be about saving Hopper, but I’m not so sure that will be true. Yes, there will be some sort of mission to rescue him, of course, but the Hawkins Heroes might have their hands full with something else in the US.I’m not sure exactly what this new horror could be, but it’s starting to freak me out. What could possibly be scarier than the Mind Flayer?Here the Duffer brothers’ statement on the release of the Stranger Things 4 teaser, via IndieWire:“We’re excited to officially confirm that production on ‘Stranger Things 4’ is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper!” the Duffer brothers wrote in a statement. “Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American;’ he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything. Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime, pray for the American.”There is so much we don’t fully understand about the Upside Down, the Mind Flayer and everything else in this world and beyond. It’s entirely possible that there’s something bigger and more threatening than the Mind Flayer out there, and the kids of Hawkins might have attracted it somehow.Based on the second half of that statement, the part that sticks out to me is that this season is going to “connect everything,” and I’m assuming that means that we’re going to get to the bottom of all this. Before Dr. Brenner started torturing Eleven, before the Russians started drilling to open the Upside Down, there had to have been something that started it all. That has to be what we’re going to learn more about in season 4, and it can’t be good!Again, I think we’ll see a lot of Hopper in season 4. You don’t keep him alive to put him on the bench in season 4, but our young heroes might have more problems to deal with. Hopefully, Eleven’s powers come back, and she’ll be able to protect her friends.I’m scared for all of our favorite characters after reading this statement. Stranger Things has never held back when it comes to killing off characters. We’ve lost a few major players in these three seasons, but it feels different this season. Mostly, the core character group is still together, but will that always be the case? We’ll see in season 4!Stranger Things 4 is officially in production. We’re expecting to see the new season early next year, but we’ll be sure to let you know more information when we find out!