🔥The Duchess of Cambridge's most glamorous gowns🔥

The Duchess of Cambridge has always been royally good when it comes to choosing glamorous ball gowns.

From royal receptions to state dinners, and even the occasional red carpet, over the past eight years Kate has come alive through her choice of elegant evening dresses, which are often paired with the Lover’s Knot tiara, that once belonged to Princess Diana.

Her formal wardrobe is filled with her favourite designers, notably British-based brands Jenny Packham, Erdem and Alexander McQueen, the latter of whom also designed the duchess’s wedding dress in 2011.

Duchess of Cambridge wearing Alexander McQueen at official dinner at the Royal Palace in Oslo in 2018 (AFP/Getty Images)

Living up to her thrifty reputation, the duchess has no reservations about re-wearing her dresses. As demonstrated by the electric blue Jenny Packham gown she chose to wear to a charity event at Buckingham Palace last night. Kate had previously worn the dress, which featured long sleeves and an embroidered bodice, on a royal tour of India in 2016. Back then she styled it with her hair in an elegant updo and added a matching shawl and blue earrings. Whereas last night she made the dress a little more casual, with her newly chopped locks worn down and wavy, and simple silvery earrings.

The duchess’s highest wear tally however comes via two Jenny Packham designs, each of which she has worn three times over her years as a royal.

Kate Middleton wearing a black Jenny Packham dress in February 2014, December 2014 and October 2013 (Getty Images)

For Kate and William’s fourth appearance at the BAFTA Awards, the mum-of-three again re-wore one of her favourite gowns by Alexander McQueen. Adhering to the BAFTA dress code which encouraged guests to re-wear something in their wardrobe, Kate opted for an embellished gold and white gown she had first worn the to a state dinner in Malaysia in 2012.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall on February 02, 2020 (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Kate also wore the brand back in December 2019, when she wore navy long-sleeved velvet gown from the British brand behind both her wedding dresses.

Duchess of Cambridge at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace (Getty Images )

