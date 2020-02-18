🔥The Duchess of Cambridge's London Fashion Week wardrobe🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

There are a few sartorial rules which the Duchess of Cambridge must abide by when out in public.

Among them are that she must only ever wear nude nail polish, she must never be bare-legged (nude stockings are a must) and she must not show her cleavage.

But far from letting these restrictions limit her styling options, the future Queen Consort has instead created her own aesthetic, which is the perfect mix of flair and functionality.

In fact, the Duchess has come to rely on a small selection of British brands to keep her look updated and fresh, most of which show at London Fashion Week.

The Duchess of Cambridge wearing Erdem to the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019 (Getty Images )

Among them are Emilia Wickstead, which has become one of the Duchess’ go-to’s for formal events – she most recently wore the brand in December for a NATO reception – and Temperley London.

The 38-year-old has also been seen in Erdem (which she last wore the latter to the Chelsea Flower Show last year) and Roksanda, which she wore for her first appearance at Wimbledon in 2016.

The Duchess attending Wimbledon in 2016(Getty Images )

Now that London Fashion Week has now finished for the autumn/ winter 2020 season (we now move on to Milan Fashion Week, and then Paris), we took a moment to select the ensembles from London Fashion Week that we would most like to see the Duchess of Cambridge wearing.

Scroll through the gallery above to see the Duchess-ready looks fresh from the catwalks of London Fashion Week.