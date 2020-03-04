🔥The Duchess of Cambridge wears vintage Oscar de la Renta dress for her second evening in Ireland🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The Duchess of Cambridge made her last appearance of the day in Ireland this evening wearing a vintage Oscar de la Renta dress.

The exact source of the dress isn’t yet known, but luxury resale site Vestiaire Collective has a wide selection of vintage frocks from the brand.

This isn’t the first time the Duchess has sported a purple look from Oscar de la Renta, she was last seen in a two-piece from the brand in November to open a children’s hospice in Norfolk. Oscar de la Renta founded his eponymous label in 1965 and passed away in 2014.

The 38-year-old Duchess opted to elevate her timeless look with accessories from Jimmy Choo.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception hosted by Tanaiste, Simon Coveney, in central Dublin (PA)

She carried the Celeste clutch from the brand (£895, available to buy here) and wore the Romy pumps in black velvet on her feet.

To complement the high ruffled neckline of the dress, the Duchess swept her highlighted locks into a flowing ponytail, leaving just her fringe to frame her face.

It would seem that the Duchess has used the royal tour of Ireland to firmly establish her stylistic prowess, as she has sported edgier and more contemporary brands over the last two days.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made the appearance this evening to attend a reception at the Museum of Literature in Dublin. Their tour of Ireland will conclude tomorrow.