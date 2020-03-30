🔥The Duchess of Cambridge wears pink Marks and Spencer suit for phone call from her home office🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

While many of us struggle with our WFH outfits (it is paramount that you actually get dressed every day, FYI), the Duchess of Cambridge has put us all to shame in a newly-shared photograph of her in her home office.

A post shared on the Kensington Royal’s Instagram yesterday showed an image of the Duchess looking immaculately preened in a peach-coloured suit from Marks and Spencer. The jacket costs £99 (shop it here) and the trousers, which have sold out, cost £59 (see them here.)

The suit appeared to be the same one the Duchess wore for a visit to visit the London Ambulance Service’s 111 control room in Croydon earlier in the month.

Her hair similarly was its usual blow-dried self, and she appeared to be sans her sapphire engagement ring for the phone call she was making to Catherine Roche, the CEO of children’s mental health charity, Place 2 Be.

It was unveiled via the Instagram post that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been hatching a plan to help support the nation’s mental health during this difficult time.

(Kensington Palace)

“Self-isolation and social distancing can pose huge challenges to our mental health — in recent weeks The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organisations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time,” the post read.

The post also shared the good news that the Government has announced that it will allocate £5 million for distribution to mental health charities through Mind.

“It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being,” the Duke and Duchess wrote. “By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead.”