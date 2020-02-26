🔥The Duchess of Cambridge wears £30 Marks & Spencer vegan trainers for visit to sports centre🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The Duchess of Cambridge made an appearance to the Olympic Park in Stratford today wearing a green knit sweater and co-ordinating culottes.

Kate paired the outfit with a trusty pair of white trainers, which retail for £29.50 and are still available to buy from Marks & Spencer.

She pinned her hair from her face while she partook in various activities.

To accessorise, the 38-year-old opted for her Monica Vinader Siren earrings, which feature green Onyx set into gold plated sterling silver. She debuted the earrings during the 2016 Royal Tour of Canada and has worn them on multiple occasions since. They’re still available to buy for £115.

The Duchess of Cambridge, during a SportsAid event at the London Stadium in Stratford (PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge, a Patron of SportsAid, is visiting the London Stadium at the Olympic Park to join a SportsAid event dedicated to celebrating the role that parents and guardians play in their child’s sporting success.

Today’s appearance follows the Duchesses outing last night to watch Dear Evan Hansen at the Noël Coward Theatre. where she wore a custom Eponine dress and glittering Jimmy Choo heels.

Scroll through the gallery above for more pictures of the Duchess today.