the-duchess-of-cambridge-rocks-it-in-red-catherine-walker-ensemble-to-the-commonwealth-day-service

🔥The Duchess of Cambridge rocks it in red Catherine Walker ensemble to the Commonwealth Day service🔥

News
John koli0

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey today wearing a striking head-to-toe red ensemble.

Her formal and elegant outfit comprised a bespoke coat dress from British label Catherine Walker and coordinating red hat and shoes.

Kate has often turned to Chelsea-based label Catherine Walker for formal event attire, most recently at the Holocaust Memorial Day in January where she wore a bespoke grey coat dress from the brand with black velvet collar.

Kate accessorised with her trusty red velvet pointy court shoes from Prada and a dramatic red hat with floral detailing. Kate also carried claret-coloured gloves which coordinated with her hat.

The Duchess of Cambridge attends the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey (PA)

In a sweet nod to his wife’s outfit, William also picked a coordinating red tie for the occasion.

While Kate colour blocked in red, Meghan chose to do the same in emerald green.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey (PA)

Both of the young royal couples are joining the Queen for the annual service, alongside other high profile figures such as newly-engaged Boris Johnson, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and US ambassador Woody Johnson.

Related Posts

alex-edelman-review:-goofy-people-pleaser-sharpens-up-his-act

🔥Alex Edelman review: Goofy people-pleaser sharpens up his act🔥

John koli
arsenal-signing-pablo-mari-pushing-for-debut-against-olympiakos-next-week

🔥Arsenal signing Pablo Mari pushing for debut against Olympiakos next week🔥

John koli
‘we’re-not-all-friends-online’:-kathleen-barber-on-simon-&-schuster-book-‘follow-me’-&-social-media

🔥‘We’re Not All Friends Online’: Kathleen Barber On Simon & Schuster Book ‘Follow Me’ & Social Media🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *