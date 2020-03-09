🔥The Duchess of Cambridge rocks it in red Catherine Walker ensemble to the Commonwealth Day service🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey today wearing a striking head-to-toe red ensemble.

Her formal and elegant outfit comprised a bespoke coat dress from British label Catherine Walker and coordinating red hat and shoes.

Kate has often turned to Chelsea-based label Catherine Walker for formal event attire, most recently at the Holocaust Memorial Day in January where she wore a bespoke grey coat dress from the brand with black velvet collar.

Kate accessorised with her trusty red velvet pointy court shoes from Prada and a dramatic red hat with floral detailing. Kate also carried claret-coloured gloves which coordinated with her hat.

The Duchess of Cambridge attends the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey (PA)

In a sweet nod to his wife’s outfit, William also picked a coordinating red tie for the occasion.

While Kate colour blocked in red, Meghan chose to do the same in emerald green.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey (PA)

Both of the young royal couples are joining the Queen for the annual service, alongside other high profile figures such as newly-engaged Boris Johnson, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and US ambassador Woody Johnson.