🔥The Duchess of Cambridge recycles outfit from her pregnancy with Prince Louis for visit to an Open Farm in Belfast🔥

The Duchess of Cambridge made an appearance at a farm in Belfast this morning wearing an outfit she last wore two years ago during her pregnancy with Prince Louis.

The ensemble comprises a Barbour Defence jacket, which is available to buy for £249 and her trusty pair of Penelope Chilvers boots.

The Long Tassel Boots are from British footwear brand Penelope Chilvers and are still available to buy for £475.

The Duchess last wore the jacket and boots outfit with a black roll-neck jumper on a visit to the Robin Hood Primary School in 2017.

The Duchess on her visit to Robin Hood Primary School in 2017 (Getty Images )

The 38-year-old Duchess knows a thing or two about country dressing, and has worn her Barbour jacket and Penelope Chilvers boots many times over the years.

Kate first wore the Penelope Chilvers boots back in 2004 and has worn them hundreds of times in the 16 years since.

In Bhutan the boots formed one of her best ever country looks, when she wore them with khaki zara jeans, a white shirt and a khaki leather gilet from The Really Wild Company.

The Duchess made the appearance today to visit the Ark Open Farm in Belfast.

