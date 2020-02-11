🔥The Duchess of Cambridge pays tribute to Alexander McQueen on the tenth anniversary of his death🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The Duchess of Cambridge paid tribute today to Alexander McQueen on the tenth anniversary of his passing.

The British fashion house has long been a favourite of Kate’s. McQueen’s Creative Director designed both of the Duchesses wedding dresses in 2011, and the 38-year-old was most recently seen sporting the brand to the BAFTA’s.

The skirt suit was available to buy from Bergdorf Goodman, but is currently unavailable.

To accentuate the structural jacket, the mother-of-three swept her hair from her face, which showcased her Maplin & Webb Empress earrings.

The Duchess re-cycling an Alexander McQueen gown to the 2020 BAFTAs (Getty Images )

Alexander McQueen is a British fashion house which was founded by designer Lee Alexander McQueen in 1992. After his passing in 2010, Sarah Burton was appointed his successor and since then, it has gone on to flourish.

The Duchess made the appearance today to the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre for a reception with patients and staff.

She was accompanied by her husband Prince William and Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

