🔥The Duchess of Cambridge of attends charity performance wearing glittery Jimmy Choo heels and matching clutch🔥

The Duchess Of Cambridge stepped out this evening wearing a full-skirted grey boucle dress, which she accessorised with seriously bling accessories.

Her silvery-grey glittery heels were Jimmy Choo’s ‘Romy 100’ style, which have a pointy toe and feature silver and dusk blue glitter dégradé fabric.

The mother-of-three last wore the pumps to the 2019 BAFTA awards, where she paired them with a white one-shouldered Alexander McQueen gown.

Kate, who was out tonight to watch a charity performance of “Dear Evan Hansen” in aid of The Royal Foundation at Noel Coward Theatre, this time doubled down on the bling, and chose to pair her pumps with the matching ‘Celeste/S’ clutch from the brand, which features the same glittery ombré hue.

The Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge attend a charity performance of “Dear Evan Hansen” in aid of The Royal Foundation at Noel Coward Theatre on February 25, 2020 (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The clutch costs £675 and is available to shop online here, while the pumps cost £550 and are also available here.

The Duchess of Cambridge kept her makeup natural and finished the look with her signature bouncing blowdry.