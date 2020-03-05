🔥The Duchess of Cambridge just wore the perfect transitional dress … here's how to get the look🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The Duchess of Cambridge further solidified her fashion icon status today, as she wore the ultimate transitional dress in Galway.

The 38-year-old wore a bespoke offering of Suzannah London’s Valerie dress, which she paired with a black belt and co-ordinating knee-high boots. The Duchesses’ exact dress isn’t up for sale, as it was custom-made for her, but the navy version can be bought here for £1,250.

She last wore a dress by Suzannah London last summer, when she wore its “Wiggle” dress to Wimbledon.

In actual fact, her outfit today channelled a look which, back in 2017, triggered a collective fluster on the Internet.

When KITRI, the London-based fashion brand founded in 2017, released its ‘Gabriella’ dress in the spring of the same year, the frock sold out in all sizes in approximately 45 minutes. And while the coveted Gabriella dress is no longer available to buy, it bore a striking similarity to the Duchesses’ Suzannah offering, and amassed an 800-strong waiting list of eager fashion fans at the time.

The KITRI Gabriella dress (KITRI)

But what magic formula do both of these emerald dresses possess which has caused such a stir amongst eagle-eyed fashion fans?

The secret, it would seem, is in their flatterinf shade, their wearability and their nonchalant ease. For here is a dress which does the talking for you. All you need to do is wake up and go.

Not only does the style showcase the perfect way to usher in the new and (hopefully) warmer climes that accompany spring, but it can also double as a summer throw-on dress and will continue to work hard for your wardrobe throughout the colder months too.

While the Duchesses’ exact dress isn’t available to buy, the easy-to-wear style has been churned out by other equally as chic and transitional brands. LA cool-girl, eco-conscious brand Reformation has a similar offering; its Creed dress (available to buy here, £255) can be worn à la Duchess with a synched-in belt and knee-high boots (which will elongate the legs) or with pared-back sling-back sandles for the ultimate nod to summer style.

The Reformation Creed dress (Net-A-Porter )

And while its coveted Gabriella dress is no longer available to buy, KITRI has a similar offering in the same hue (shop it here, £145) which makes for an effortless fling-it-on-and-go sartorial option. If you’re perhaps still straddling the fence on the trend, perhaps better to dip your toe in the water first with this dotty dress from ASOS, for £22.

Molly Gren Spot Print Smocked Dress, £145, Kitri. Shop it here

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made the appearance in Galway today to attend a special event at the Tribeton restaurant to look ahead to the city hosting the European Capital of Culture in 2020.

Their outing follows several days of fashion wins for the Duchess now. Firstly with a colour-blocked green ensemble, then a high-fashion moment in the Vampire’s Wife, followed by last night’s stylish vintage Oscar de la Renta look.

Scroll through the gallery above for more pictures of the Duke and Duchess in Galway today.