🔥The Duchess of Cambridge dazzles in head-to-toe green as she lands at Dublin International Airport🔥

The Duchess of Cambridge channelled Ireland’s national colour as she landed at Dublin International Airport today.

The 38-year-old wore a bespoke Catherine Walker coat over a custom emerald Alessandra Rich midi dress.

Catherine Walker is a favourite of the Duchesses. She last wore the brand in January to attend the UK Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony at Westminster.

Similarly, the last time the mother-of-three opted for cool-girl brand Alessandra Rich was in December for an appearance on Mary Berry’s new baking show.

The Duchess last wore an Alessandra Rich design in December (PA)

To accessorise, Duchess carried an emerald suede clutch from LK Bennett, which is available to buy for £150.

She also opted for an amped-up Alice band in her hair, which is believed to be from Zara and costs just £3.99.

On her feet, the Duchess wore a pair of the Rebecca Greenery court shoes by Emmy London, which cost £395.

Green is a regular go-to of the Duchess’s, she last wore an emerald dress by Emilia Wickstead in December for a NATO reception alongside Donald Trump.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in Ireland for a three-day visit and will meet with the President of the country later today. It follows Queen Elizabeth II’s historic state visit made in 2011, which was the first time a British monarch made an official state visit to the Republic of Ireland in 100 years.

