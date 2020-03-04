🔥The Duchess of Cambridge channels countryside chic on visit to Irish farm🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Continuing her sartorially winning streak in Ireland, the Duchess of Cambridge has proved that she can also execute casualwear on a visit to an Irish farm this afternoon.

The 38-year-old opted to wear her trusty Dubarry Friel Utility Jacket, which is available to buy for £299.

On her feet, she opted for her pair of Penelope Chilvers Long Tasselled boots, which she first wore in 2004, and are still available to buy.

Dubarry began as a specialist hand stitched moccasin manufacturer in County Galway on the west coast of Ireland during the 1930’s. Since then the brand has grown to become a well-respected manufacturer of quality country gear – its leather boots are particularly famous.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Teagasc Animal Bioscience Research Centre in Dunsany (PA)

This is the second engagement for the royal couple today, after they stepped out this morning to visit Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health in Ireland, which provides support to young people across a range of services. For her appearance this morning, the Duchess wore a coat she first debuted over a decade ago on one of her first public appearances as Prince William’s girlfriend.

The Duchess kept her hair and make-up simple and natural for the countryside outing.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are touring the Teagasc Animal Bioscience Research Centre in Dunsany, County Meath, to learn about sustainable farming methods.

