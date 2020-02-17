The drop in children from Medicaid has raised alarms. What about other social programs?

JEFFERSON CITY — The number of low-income Missourians who receive cash assistance continued to fall in 2019, continuing a yearslong decline.Meanwhile, the state’s food stamp rolls have returned to levels that pre-date the Great Recession. And while a sharp decline in Medicaid enrollment has captured public attention, a new report highlights similar trends in other benefits for the poor.This comes as the Republican-led Legislature is weighing plans to limit access to most social welfare programs. In response, some advocates say there are already too many barriers between the disadvantaged and essential services. And they argue past legislation has cut the state’s safety net out from under its most vulnerable citizens.The Family Support Division’s annual data report, published Jan. 14, includes statistics on Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, referred to as SNAP, or food stamps. It also tracks the federal cash-assistance program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, TANF.As with Medicaid, the reasons for declining SNAP and TANF enrollment are many and disputed.Rebecca Woelfel, a spokeswoman for the Department of Social Services, pointed to an improved economy and the state’s low unemployment rate. She also said the department is seeing fewer applications, something that historically happens when the economy improves.But that explanation doesn’t give the full picture, say advocates for low-income Missourians.“I think it’s very over-simplistic, and it doesn’t really square with what’s happening on the ground,” said Kate Holley, a lawyer who helps people with food stamp applications.A stronger economy is certainly part of what’s driven enrollment declines, said Amy Blouin, president of the Missouri Budget Project.“The fact is, though, our poverty numbers are not much better than they used to be,” she said.Food stampsIn the early 2000s, SNAP enrollment in Missouri averaged around 670,000 people. That number spiked after the 2008 financial crisis and has slowly declined in recent years.In December, total enrollment stood at 663,517.Food stamp caseloads have been falling nationwide since 2013, according to a 2019 analysis from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. The nonpartisan think tank attributed the drop mainly to an improved economy.Still, the economy isn’t growing equally in every part of Missouri or for every person in the state, Holley said.Holley, who works for Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, helps her clients with interviews and applications for food stamps. Many are homeless, and it’s these people — those least connected to their communities — who’ve been kicked off food stamps in recent years, she said.In January 2016, Missouri began limiting food stamps for some adults without children if they don’t work or pursue job training. Unless they meet certain exemptions, they can only be enrolled for three months over a three-year period.The time limits are enshrined in federal law, but Missouri was previously allowed to waive them. Not anymore.“There was a precipitous decline because of the implementation of that rule,” Holley said.The state’s data shows that, in the three months after the change, food stamp enrollment fell by over 40,000.It’s difficult for Holley’s homeless clients to find work. But it’s also hard for them to reapply or even get questions answered.“They don’t have the time or the ability to engage with the call center system,” she said. “That is a job in and of itself.”Cash assistanceUnlike with food stamps, enrollment in TANF in the state and across the country has essentially moved in one direction since the early 2000s: downward.In 2005, the number of Missouri families using the program was around 47,000. By the end of 2019, it was about 9,000 families. Or, put another way: the number of children and parents on TANF has collapsed from 120,000 to about 22,000 over 15 years.Joel Ferber, director of advocacy for Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, said studies have tracked people who left the program nationwide.“A lot of the research shows that the families who were cut off were those with the most severe barriers,” Ferber said.Much of the long-term drop probably stems from federal welfare reform. In 1996, the federal government placed lifetime limits on cash-assistance, reducing to five years the amount of time any family could receive aid.Missouri also enacted its own restrictions in 2016. The previous year, Republican lawmakers passed a law to reduce the time limit to three years and nine months. They also added sanctions for families who failed to meet work requirements.The move caused much of the recent decline, said Blouin, of the Missouri Budget Project.Since the restrictions were put in place, over 13,000 families were hit with full sanctions and lost benefits, according to the state’s annual reports. While some worked with the department to get back on the program, some 85% did not. Meanwhile, nearly 5,000 cases were closed because they had reached the shorter lifetime limit.Lighter rolls mean less spending on direct assistance, and that money has been pushed into other areas, Blouin said.“In some ways, we’re shifting TANF dollars to fund services that previously would’ve been covered by general revenue,” Blouin said. “Over time that’s going to kind of compound our budget problems.”To receive federal TANF funds, states must spend some of their own revenue on programs that meet certain goals. Apart from providing cash-assistance, states can also promote job readiness, encourage two-parent families or reduce out-of-wedlock pregnancies.As enrollment has declined, Missouri has increased spending on other areas like child care and workforce training, according to federal data.More restrictions?It’s not certain where enrollment in social programs will go from here. When asked about this, Woelfel, the Department of Social Services spokeswoman, said the department “does not typically speculate on future trends.”What is clear, though, is that there are plans to further restrict who is eligible.A plan to add work requirements to Medicaid passed a Senate committee last month. It has yet to be heard by the full Senate.Meanwhile, a House committee held hearings Wednesday on several bills, including one that would add a “three-strikes” rule for people on SNAP. People who repeatedly fail to comply with work requirements would be permanently kicked off the rolls. A similar Senate bill was proposed last year, but it failed to advance far.Missouri’s advocates for the poor in the Capitol oppose such moves.Work requirements don’t really lift people out of poverty, said Conner Kerrigan, spokesman for Empower Missouri. “It imposes these super-bureaucratic standards,” he said. “They have to fill out mountains of paperwork.”But there’s also one Republican proposal that aims to chip away at those mountains.The measure, sponsored by Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, R-Arnold, would simplify the voluminous application and annual review forms people are required to fill out. It would also require people to submit them along with their state tax forms.“I don’t think that it should be so difficult to navigate through these state-administrated federal programs,” Coleman said. “Everybody who is entitled to benefits should be able to receive them,” she said.

State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis.

Belmar is departing while the department concludes mediation with a gay lieutenant who won a nearly $20 million verdict in a workplace discrimination case.

The county’s plan is to borrow the money to pay Wildhaber and pay it off over 10 to 30 years.

The investigation lasted more than 18 months.

The veteran officer who will get more than $10 million in a workplace discrimination lawsuit said he wants to finish his career as a cop.

“People were not following good accounting practices,” says the acting IT director.

“People were not following good accounting practices,” says the acting IT director.

Public health officials blame lack of state-funded treatment and recovery resources in African American neighborhoods, among other factors.

“In military culture, you’re being told to go there,” said Michael “Mikey” Weinstein, president of the New Mexico-based Military Religious Freedom Foundation.

The true source of the donation, revealed in a November 2019 state disclosure filed by the political action committee, sheds more light on how Sinquefield’s operation was able to funnel approximately $700,000 to Stenger’s political efforts — a sum first disclosed by federal prosecutors in August.

Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City.