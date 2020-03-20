🔥The Dog Doc🔥

Movie Details & Credits
Release Date:
March 13, 2020
| Not Rated
Starring:
Jaqueline Ruskin, Jennifer Lenarz-Salcedo, Marty Goldstein, Randie Shane
Summary:
Called a maverick, a miracle-worker, and a quack, Dr. Marty Goldstein is a pioneer of integrative veterinary medicine. By holistically treating animals after other vets have given up, Goldstein provides a last hope for pet owners with nothing left to lose.
Director:
Cindy Meehl
Genre(s):
Documentary
Rating:
Not Rated
Runtime:
101 min
