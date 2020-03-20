🔥The Dog Doc🔥

the-dog-doc

Movie Details & Credits

March 13, 2020

Jaqueline Ruskin, Jennifer Lenarz-Salcedo, Marty Goldstein, Randie Shane

Called a maverick, a miracle-worker, and a quack, Dr. Marty Goldstein is a pioneer of integrative veterinary medicine. By holistically treating animals after other vets have given up, Goldstein provides a last hope for pet owners with nothing left to lose.

Cindy Meehl

Documentary

Not Rated

101 min

