🔥The Curl Talk Project: New photography exhibition shows beauty of natural hair🔥

A new exhibition celebrating naturally curly hair is set to open in London for International Women’s Day.

More than 100 women have been photographed for The Curl Talk Project, which aims to explore the link between natural hair and notions of femininity, race and empowerment, and a selection of these will be on display at the Hoxton 253 Gallery.

The Curl Talk Project founder Johanna Yaovi said she set it up out of frustration at “the lack of representation we have to face on a day-to-day basis, as women, ethnic minorities and curly-haired women.”

“I was struggling to find anything linked to the curly experience. Most of us made our hair go through dangerous, corrosive relaxing and straightening procedures for decades, but I couldn’t find women’s testimonials explaining why we would make our curls suffer as such. I was convinced that this was going beyond aesthetic or practical purposes.”

The exhibition brings together images of women from around the world, from the UK and France to Tanzania, Brazil and Canada, who share their own experiences of having textured hair in places that hold straight hair as the standard.

“As a mixed-race curly-haired woman raised by a black mother, understanding our hair in a society where it wasn’t the standard was a real hassle for both of us.”

She thought: “If we were struggling on this journey, many people around the world might be too. Exploring this and enabling women to have their voices heard on this particular topic was the driving force behind The Curl Talk Project.”

Yaovi hopes that the exhibition will help people to understand that representation is important for everyone, “whatever our hair type, skin tone, sexuality or condition.”

The Curl Talk Project runs at Hoxton 253 Gallery from March 6-9, thecurltalkproject.com

