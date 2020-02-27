🔥The Crown TV show inspired this Canary Wharf flat's quirky makeover🔥

Bright colours and quirky furniture echo the Sixties feel of this glamorous flat.

Canary Wharf flat inspired by The Crown — and other A-list homes…

An ultra-modern one-bedroom flat on the 43rd floor of Baltimore Tower in Canary Wharf has been given a highly individual look in homage to the owner’s favourite television show, The Crown, starring Olivia Colman, as the Queen.

Interior designer Rabih Hage has given the apartment a Sixties look to echo the era of the drama’s third series.

Quirky furniture and bright colours evoke the age, including in the bedroom, where the orange bed and curtains match the geometric wallpaper.

However, nowhere in Sixties London could boast the breathtaking views from this flat by Galliard Homes, for sale at £725,000.