🔥The Crown: Mountbatten’s IRA murder to feature in series 4🔥







Olivia Colman as the Queen and Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh in The Crown (Des Willie/Netflix/PA) Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II (Netflix) Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret (Netflix) Lord Mountbatten's body is recovered The funeral for Lord Mountbatten. (PA)

The IRA’s murder of Lord Louis Mountbatten is set to feature in the upcoming series of Netflix’s The Crown.

Lord Mountbatten (79) was assassinated while he was holidaying at his castle in Co Sligo in August 1979.

He was lobster fishing on his little Shadow V boat with one of his twin grandsons, Nicholas (14), socialite Doreen Knatchbull (82) and 15-year-old Paul Maxwell, a Fermanagh teenager employed as a boat boy, when the bomb exploded.

The Queen’s cousin was pulled alive from the water by nearby fishermen, but died from his injuries before being brought to shore.

Olivia Colman continues in the role of Queen Elizabeth II for The Crown’s fourth series, with Helena Bonham-Carter as Princess Margaret, Josh Connor as Prince Charles and Tobias Menzies as Prince Phillip.

The cast was recently named best ensemble in a drama series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, while Colman won the best actress in a drama prize at the Golden Globes earlier this month.

Charles Dance, who played Tywin Lannister on Game of Thrones, stars as the Earl Mountbatten of Burma (79), who was affectionately nicknamed ‘Uncle Dickie’ by his family.

In September, Dance was spotted filming the fateful scenes in Keiss Harbour, Scotland, while actors playing IRA men watched his every move from their retro Ford Cortina car.

Filming of the upcoming series resumed this week after a Christmas break and pictures taken at Winchester Cathedral show Colman and Bonham-Carter clad in black mourning clothes ahead of Mountbatten’s funeral.

The cathedral, in Hampshire, will pose as Westminster Abbey, where the Royal Navy officer’s funeral took place.

One visitor to Winchester Cathedral said she felt as though she had been “time travelling” after she spotted prop pamphlets on the seats, including an order of service for the ceremonial funeral.

Posting on Instagram, user Julie Wharton wrote: “A quick trip to the Cathedral and a spot of time travel. Stumbled upon the set of The Crown Season 4.

“Tomorrow it will be transformed into St Paul’s for Diana’s wedding prep.”

It is thought The Crown series four will pick up in 1977 and run through to 1990. It is set to prominently feature the relationship and eventual marriage of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer, who will be played by up and coming actress Emma Corrin.

Gillian Anderson will join the cast to play Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Anderson, who starred alongside Jamie Dornan in Belfast-based thriller The Fall, said she was excited to portray “such a complicated and controversial woman”.

“Thatcher was undoubtedly formidable but I am relishing exploring beneath the surface and, dare I say, falling in love with the icon who, whether loved or despised, defined an era.”

Netflix has yet to confirm when the fourth season will be released.

