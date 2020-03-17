🔥The Crown continues filming season 4 amid the coronavirus pandemic🔥

The Crown season 3 – Credit: Sophie Mutevelian The Crown is filming its fourth season and will continue to finish out its final week of filming.The film industry has suffered many setbacks because of the coronavirus pandemic. Many productions have halted, and premiere dates have been postponed to reduce the contamination risk. But, the Netflix original series The Crown has decided to push through for their final week of filming. According to Deadline, they simply need to tie-up loose ends on the series.Last week, Netflix announced they shut down production on all movies and shows in the US and Canada for the next two weeks. The postponement will give the network time to regroup and plan out what to do next.The first three seasons of The Crown are currently available on Netflix for your viewing pleasure. While fans anxiously await the fourth season and a release date, it seems the wait won’t be prolonged because of a halt in filming.Season 4 will again star Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh, along with Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. A new addition this season will be Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, and from photos that have been leaked, her look is spot on for the part.The season 3 storyline will flow right into season 4, so the majority of the actors will remain the same. When the filming of its fifth and final season commences, new actors will again be cast to age them up for the more modern stories of the Royal Family.It was announced on The Crown’s Twitter page that Imelda Saunton (Harry Potter’s Dolores Umbridge) will portray Queen Elizabeth II for the final season.Although creator Peter Morgan initially hoped for six seasons of the series when writing season 5, he told Deadline it “became clear… that this is the perfect time and place to stop. I’m grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision.”It will be interesting to see where the series will end in the life of the royals. Many of the characters are still currently alive, and many have yet to be introduced in the series.We will keep you posted on a release date for The Crown.For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website or the website for your state’s Department of Health.