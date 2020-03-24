🔥The Circle is coming back for two more seasons on Netflix🔥

THE CIRCLE – Credit: Netflix Netflix renewed The Circle for season 2 and season 3! The new season is currently looking for new players.Netflix just announced some great news for fans of The Circle and other reality TV shows.According to a new report from Deadline, The Circle has been renewed for seasons 2 and 3 at Netflix.The series premiered on Netflix in January 2020, and it was a big success, although not as big as Love is Blind, which was just renewed for two more seasons, as well.The show is based on a UK series of the same name. In the show, contestants live in separate apartments and interact via a social messaging app, The Circle. At the end of each round, contestants rank each other by popularity, basically, and the two most popular players choose who gets eliminated from the game.In the final round, the players rank each other on popularity again and the most popular player wins $100,000.The Circle announced they are looking for new players for the second season 2. If you want to apply, you can visit thecirclecasting.com.Check out the renewal announcement below!When I first saw the trailer for this show, I thought it looked like a Black Mirror-esque nightmare. After I watched the series, it turns out I was right! It is a nightmare! But, it’s also really addicting to watch. Soon enough, you’ll be talking like the players and adding a “send message” in regular conversations.I’m interested to see how The Circle evolves in the next season. It seemed like the players weren’t really interested in strategy, and they were more interested in just playing the game and having a good time. In the upcoming season, I’m expecting that players will have more of a plan and focus on the money.I look at how Survivor has changed over the years, and how strategy the strategy is different from it was when the show started. I’m expecting a much faster evolution in The Circle because the rules are much more simple.Netflix did not announce the release date for the series yet. With everything going on in the world right now, I think it’s safe to assume we won’t see The Circle season 2 for a while.We’ll let you know more about The Circle season 2 when we find out! Stay tuned for more information!Are you excited the series is coming back for two more seasons? Let us know in the comments below!