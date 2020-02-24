🔥The Cinematic Orchestra review: Hybrid soundscapes transfix Brixton Academy🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Brixton Academy is an interesting choice to bring the curtain down on the Cinematic Orchestra’s tour. Last year they played three sold-out nights at the Roundhouse and their live album was recorded at the Royal Albert Hall. Their blend of classical and jazz, loops and live vocals seems to suit more intimate shows.

Yet the Academy, more used to the excesses of rock and rave, proves an ideal canvas for their show. The band’s hybrid soundscapes gain a new presence in the cavernous space – plus it’s the old stamping ground of core members Jason Swinscoe and Dominic Marshall.

When Sam Vicary’s throbbing bass hits in the chest and Heidi Vogel’s soaring vocals send goosebumps down the spine, it’s clear that this is music which needs to be appreciated live. And loud.

A hushed silence greets the start of the set. Band founder Swinscoe is on the right behind a clutch of laptops. To the left, the strings of the Heritage Orchestra with conductor Jules Buckley. Behind them white static is projected onto the back of the stage which morphs into cubist images as the show begins.

From the opening bars of Lessons from last year’s acclaimed To Believe album – the band’s first for 12 years – the crowd are transfixed.

The jazz inflections of Ode To The Big Sea showpiece the huge talent on stage. From Tom Chant’s soaring soprano sax to Marshall’s keys and Larry Brown’s exquisite guitar, this is a band right at the pinnacle of their game. The glue that binds is drummer Luke Flowers, his liquid, syncopated rhythms driving the show forward.

A standout moments comes when Vogel takes to the stage. Her rendition of Breathe, with the band bathed in red light, the highlight of the night.

A Promise brings the show to a close, strobe lights urging on the crescendo of sound before we are treated to two perfect encores – a sublime All That You Give and breathtaking Man With The Movie Camera.

It’s a polished performance. The band’s oeuvre may well be the preferred backing track to North London dinner parties but their SW9 live set is a real revelation. Highly recommended.

O2 Brixton Academy

SW9 9SL