🔥The childcare start-ups helping Londoners cope as schools close🔥

Schools, nurseries and childminders across the UK will shut from today until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And unless parents are key workers – including NHS staff, police, social care workers or supermarket delivery drivers – they will almost certainly be working from home with children around all day.

As one London mother, Hannah Lury, 38, who lives in Crouch End and is parent to Sammy, eight, and Dylan, five, summarised today: “It is impossible for me to supervise them properly and do all my work. It feels very uncertain and unmanageable.”

Many families’ regular out-of-school childcare options have fallen through. Ms Lury explained the family usually uses a childminder but she was in a “social distancing dilemma” so could not work.

So while most parts of the economy are being hit by this COVID 19 crisis, the closure of education establishments has prompted a surge in demand for inventive options – and London’s entrepreneurs are offering solutions for parents trying to home-school their offspring while on a business call.

USE A LAST MINUTE ‘FIND A NANNY NOW’ SERVICE

Start-up Koru Kids, which has raised millions in seed funding, usually matches parents with flexible childcare to fill the after-school gap.

It was founded in 2016 by former McKinsey consultant Rachel Carrell, who left her job in health tech to focus on solving the problem for families in the capital.

Since the school closures announcement it has launched a new service, offering a “‘Find a nanny now’” service for 0-12 year olds, where nannies living nearby will come to Londoners’ houses during the day so both parents can work from home uninterrupted.

The service will let parents enter some details about their needs, and be shown all available nannies in their area.

The start-up’s three staff teachers will lead a programme sending the app’s nannies activity ideas daily and give tips on how to support schoolwork, whether online or activity sheets, and how to help children stay on task.

Ms Carell said they will also be helped out with “tips on how to navigate childcare while the parents are home” as “it isn’t always straightforward”.

She explained: “Last week we started hearing from lots of parents who were really worried about schools and nurseries closing. Even parents who can work from home were really worried about not being able to work properly if their children are also at home. We’ve worked as fast as possible to bring out this new service,” adding: “One family in particular, a head teacher and NHS worker stand out, as their two children don’t want to attend an empty school so have hired a nanny to care for them for the foreseeable future.”

EMPLOY A QUALIFIED CHILDMINDER IN YOUR HOME SHORT-TERM

The founder of the UK’s largest graduate recruiter, Teach First, Brett Wigdortz, last year launched a childminding app hoping to revolutionise childcare by re-training London professionals as childminders for free.

Today Tiney has over 100 childminders, some former City workers, who are all vetted and Ofsted-registered and normally operate from their own houses. They have been through training in the early years curriculum, and expert-led instruction on safeguarding, learning through play, and marketing. However, all childminder centres will close their operations from Monday as directed by the government.

The entrepreneur, who was awarded an OBE for services to education for his role in setting up Teach First in 2002, told the Standard that he was concerned unqualified people would be looking after children in Londoners’ homes during the shutdown – and urged parents to try and seek out qualified childminders temporarily out of work.

He said: “A worry we have is will there be unqualified people who will be taking care of kids.

“You see online people are trying to be really helpful, saying ‘look, I’m out of work, if anyone needs me to take care of children I can help’. It’s really kind… but I would urge parents to prioritise people who have actually gone through the checks and are qualified individuals.”

He said childminders are concerned for their livelihoods due to the COVID 19 epidemic, as unlike teachers they have no guaranteed income above a government-funded 30 hours per week.

FIND A NANNY FOR LESS – OR FOR FREE IF YOU ARE AN NHS WORKER

Hemel Hempstead-based childcare consultants, N&L Recruiting, say they are offering reduced rates to anyone urgently trying to find a DBS-checked nanny due to the shutdown.

They are offering their services for free to NHS workers, who can send their children to skeleton schools but may need extra hours covered.

Many parents are concerned about the contagion possibilities of bringing a nanny into their home at this time, as it is impossible to practise social distancing with small children.

Meghan McGinty, affiliate associate professor at the University of Washington School of Public Health, told Vox hiring a babysitter or nanny is an acceptable risk, and said the best bet would be to hire someone who had been through 14 days of self-isolation. She also advised doing temperature checks daily on both nannies and children, while Barcelona-based firm Nannyfy is now ordering its nannies to wear gloves and a mask when travelling to employers, and in the home.

But according to service provider Nannytax’s Nanny Salary Index 2018-19, an average wage for a live-out nanny in London was £13.35 per hour.

Parents are therefore looking for free or cheap solutions to keep their children occupied and learning productively during work hours.

VIDEO-CONFERENCE IN A TUTOR TO SUPERVISE WORKING FROM HOME

Research company Professional Marketplace reported a 440 per cent rise in tutoring searches in the past week, and 95 per cent of parents were asking whether the sessions could be run online through platforms such as Skype or Zoom.

London-based app MyTutor, which partnered with UCL research teams in 2017 to help develop tutor-pupil matching algorithms, offers interactive one-to-one online lessons for students from home – so parents can work while their children learn.

Its Skype sessions include an interactive whiteboard on the screen, so students can upload documents and make notes, and the app claims its tutors can keep students on track with school syllabi.

The app’s founders have also advised setting a school-day-style schedule for children in the week during this period, “dividing up periods of study with active breaks”, and avoiding phone use.

WORK WHILE YOUR KIDS STUDY ON A FREE ONLINE LEARNING PLATFORM

Dr Jamie Frost, 33, a maths teacher at Tiffin School in Kingston, launched a free online learning platform across the UK in 2017 – and since schools began shutting down around the world it has received over half a million hits per day.

Dr Frost, who holds a PhD in Computer Science from Oxford University and was previously investment banker, set up the completely free site to help pupils struggling with maths.

It is used by 5,500 schools worldwide, including over half of all UK secondaries, and is now helping children study as schools close.

DrFrostMaths.com offers interactive online quizzes and teaching slides, videos, and a bank of UK exam board questions for students to practice on – as well as learning resources for teachers.

The teacher, who lives in Surbiton, this week told the Standard: “It’s remarkable how even with schools shut down we are able to cope using technology.”