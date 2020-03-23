🔥The Chase's Paul Sinha says it's 'likely' he has coronavirus🔥

The Chase’s Paul Sinha says he believes he may have coronavirus.

The comedian and TV personality wrote on his Twitter account that he believes he may have started social distancing too late.

“Although I can’t be sure and I can’t be tested it seems likely I have Coronavirus,” he wrote. “Started social distancing a few days too late.”

He joked: “Anyone upsets me; I’ll be around to sneeze in your home”.

Sinha’s fans wished him well, with one asking why he could not be tested as he suffers from Parkinson’s disease.

“Hi Joe. It is only right that at the moment only people with breathing difficulties are being tested,” Sinha responded.

Sinha has not been tested for the virus (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

A number of UK celebrities have confirmed they have coronavirus, following actor Idris Elba and TV presenter Fiona Phillips.

Sinha revealed last June in an emotional blog post that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

According to the Parkinson’s UK charity, people with Parkinson’s are not more likely to catch Coronavirus than anyone else.

However, the charity advises certain groups, including people with Parkinson’s, have an increased risk of severe illness if they get coronavirus.