🔥The Channing Tatum/Jessie J reunion tour is in full flow as couple hit Grammys after-party🔥

Channing Tatum and Jessie J have rekindled their relationship just weeks after their split – and they want you to know it.

The cute couple confirmed they were back together on the red carpet of the MusiCares Person Of The Year event over the weekend, before posing up a storm at the pre-Grammys gala.

And the reunion tour of the year just kept on trucking as the couple of one year hit up the Republic Records Grammys after-party.

Looking fresh out of a Step Up sequel, Channing, 39, wore a black short-sleeved shirt that was covered with patches from an atlas, and matching trousers, with a baseball cap finishing off his quirky look.

Meanwhile, Domino singer Jessie opted for an oversized pinstripe suit.

The 31-year-old wore just a glittering bra under the blazer, and rocked silver glittery stilettos, hoop earrings and a high ponytail.

The pair were all smiles as they cosied up both on the red carpet at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood and inside the bash itself, while Jessie took some time to pose with her foot propped up on a reserved table laden with Fiji Water.

Er, where was our beloved Fiji Water girl?

It was confirmed last week that despite breaking up in December after a year, Jessie and Channing couldn’t resist each other’s charms.

A source told E! News: ‘They took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other.

‘[They] seem very happy to be spending time together again. Jessie has been staying at Channing’s house this past week. They are super giddy around each other.’

And Tatum was already back to defending his girlfriend in public, after a follower pitted Jessie against his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan.

Responding to a troll who wrote: ‘Jenna looks better with you’, the Magic Mike star posted: ‘Hey Alex, I don’t usually address st like this. But you seem as good of a terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them. Why don’t you seriously think about what you’re doing. It’s hurtful and I ain’t about it.

‘If you can’t not be a horrible person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that Jess is… Please kindly get TF out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me.

‘And ain’t no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex. Sorry about your opinion. But what I said is facts. Just facts. Ok bye be careful with your actions it’s what you create for yourself (sic).’

Not content with fully finishing the fan off, he then swung back into the comments to clear up his comments on his ex – who is expecting a baby with new partner Steve Kazee.

‘And just to be super clear for the other people that love to turn st around. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right. But no and I mean no is more beautiful than anyone else.

‘Beauty isn’t measureable. It’s in the eye of the beholder so while you all infinitely beautiful people pour over these words and try and find st to start st with, I’m gonna be enjoying my MF night with my gorgeous lady and cuddle up in her beautiful heart. Bye (sic).’





