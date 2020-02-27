🔥The CGI in Netflix's new Pokémon movie prompts mixed reactions from fans🔥

To coincide with Pokémon Day, Netflix has released a brand new movie entitled Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution.

Today marks the 24th anniversary of the first ever Pokémon video games, Red and Green, which launched in Japan in 1996.

Now one of the biggest anime titles and video game franchises in the world, it’s no wonder that streaming giant Netflix wanted a slice of the action.

But fans – who are used to 2D versions of Ash Ketchum, Pikachu, Misty and Brock – were a little unsure about the new film’s “weird” CGI and noted major plot parallels with Pokémon: The First Movie.

One person wrote: “It looks like the exact same story and everything but just in weird CG. Seems like a waste of time and money. Are you telling me they couldn’t come up with a new pokemon story to put on Netflix?”

And it seemed that others agreed…

Not all fans were disappointed by the latest Pokémon movie, though…

The first movie was originally released in 1998, raking in a whopping $86 million (almost £66 million) at the time.

In the film directed by Kunihiko Yuyama, scientist Dr Fuji created a genetically modified Pokémon, Mewtwo, with disastrous results.

While Mewtwo was intended to be a weapon for Giovanni and Team Rocket, things got complicated when the creature befriended the consciousness of Dr Fuji’s deceased daughter Amber, referred to as Ambertwo.

After Ambertwo and the other cloned Pokémon decomposed and died, Mewtwo becames distressed. Dr Fuji then tranquillised Mewtwo so he forgot his lost friends.

Fast-forward a few years and Mewtwo learned of his origins and decided to hit back at humanity, using his psychic powers to destroy the laboratory in which he was created.

Giovanni then seized the opportunity to manipulate Mewtwo and they lured Ash, Misty and the others to New Island in a bid to attack them.

The second instalment followed very much the same storyline, as scientists cloned the formidable title character from a fossil so that Team Rocket’s boss can weaponise the creature.

Pokémon Master-in-training, Ash Ketchum, then tried to convince the distressed animal to forge a positive relationship with humans.

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution is available to stream on Netflix now.