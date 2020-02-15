🔥The celebrities spotted so far on the FROW at London Fashion Week 2020🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

London Fashion Week isn’t just about the inevitable outfit one-upmanship and coveting the latest “It” bag resting in the crook of the cool girls’ arms.

It’s also about the very important sport of celebrity spotting.

So far at LFW, which kicked off yesterday, there’s been Adwoa Aboah and Jourdan Dunn at Molly Goddard’s show (which shunned a traditional FROW in favour of tables set with wine and bread.)

Yesterday saw style chameleon Billy Porter make an appearance at Matty Bovan and the Central Saint Martins graduate show alongside Jessie Ware and Adwoa Aboah.

Ware and Porter (Getty Images)

But it’s not just about the shows: there are also the myriad parties and soirées. So far there’s been Courtney Love, who attended Vivienne Westwood’s exhibition opening, and there will of course be a bevvy of famous faces at the bi-annual Love Magazine party on Monday night.

Still to come on the agenda there’s Victoria Beckham, Burberry and the hotly-anticipated Tommy Hilfiger show.

Scroll through the gallery above for more pics of the celebs from LFW on the FROW.