🔥’The Cardinals are going to live to regret this.’ 38 years ago today, they traded Templeton for Ozzie Smith🔥

Editors note: On Feb. 11, 1982, the Cardinals made the trade that turned future Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith into a Redbird for most of his career. Smith, a 15-time All-Star, also won 13 consecutive Gold Gloves at shortstop. Here is our original coverage from the day of the trade, by Hall of Fame baseball writer Rick Hummel.Richie Bry, the agent for Garry Templeton, fancies himself as a St. Louis Cardinals fan.Yet Bry was the one who asked Whitey Herzog, the Cardinals’ general manager, to trade Garry Templeton after last season.”As a St. Louis fan, it’s bad for St. Louis,” Bry said Wednesday on the eve of completion of a deal that took two months to make.”But I’ve got to do what I think is right.””The Cardinals are going to live to regret this. It’s an unfortunate deal, yet it’s right for Garry. They really had no choice.”Bry’s latter statement referred to Herzog’s recent remark that the Cardinals couldn’t win with Templeton, or “that boy,” as he called him in one speech.

When Cardinal fans took their wrath out on Gary Templeton, the enigmatic Cardinal shortstop returned the favor.

Templeton, hospitalized with what was diagnosed as depression late last season, apparently has been in telephone contact with area psychiatrist Jay Liss but has not required extensive treatment in the offseason.Liss, contacted Wednesday by the Post-Dispatch, said he could not comment on the matter, demurring to Stan London, the Cardinals’ team surgeon.London said he would consider Templeton’s condition as “stabilized.” But the psychiatrist said he felt the long-term prognosis was good.Bry, however, castigated Cardinals management both past and present for not doing something about Templeton’s problem earlier.”Everybody has got to accept blame here, including Garry,” he said. “But the whole thing could have been avoided by more astute management which would have acted rather than reacted to Garry’s problems. Not this management, but a series of managements. I hope the same mistakes don’t happen in San Diego. But Garry is going in with a clear head. I was with him three days ago and he looked refreshed, very relaxed.”Templeton may not be missed by a significant part of St. Louis fandom, which won’t forget his outburst of last August or several other incidents in the last few years that centered on his desire to play closer to his home in Villa Park, Calif.Some of his teammates will miss him, although, in general, they feel the move is best for him.”There are some intangibles involved,” said first baseman Keith Hernandez. “I think it worked out best for both sides. I hope everything works out best for Templeton. He wouldn’t have been happy here. And there’s nothing worse than an unhappy player. “”There would have been a lot of animosity from the fans. But Bry shouldn’t have caused the trade to happen.”Hernandez said his major impression of Smith was that he was “a 100 percent player, a hustler. He plays every day. He doesn’t mess up.”Other Cardinals have been interviewed through the period when the trade was obvious. Here is a cross-section of their remarks:Second baseman Tom Herr said, “I’m sorry to see Tempy go. Personally, I liked the guy. I thought any problems he had were behind him. I was looking forward to that double-play combination being together for many more years.”You always feel a little bit of remorse when a guy is with you and then moves on. Maybe that feeling isn’t mutual. I don’t know if Tempy wanted to leave because of me. I know he was unhappy when I was batting leadoff and he wasn’t. And he’s been wanting to go to the West Coast for years. But if he’s happy, that’s good.”Pitcher Bob Forsch said, “I personally think he’d be better off out there. It would give him a new lease.”Tempy did some things wrong in St. Louis. They were things that the players can forget, but I don’t think the fans will. As soon as stuff started going bad, something would have happened.”Forsch thought Templeton had played hard when he returned last September to help spark the Cardinals’ pennant drive, which fell short. “That was for a month. You don’t know what will happen for six months. But when Garry wants to play, he’s the best. I don’t think anybody will ever convince me any differently,” Forsch said.Pitcher Bob Shirley has played with both Templeton and Smith and said Cardinals fans would be impressed with their new acquisition. “I’ve seen Ozzie on dirt infields get to balls that a lot of others shortstops wouldn’t even go after,” said Shirley. “With artificial turf, people will be amazed at some of the things he can do.”I don’t think the people in St. Louis have to worry about Ozzie Smith. He’ll play 162 games. And that money talk wasn’t Ozzie Smith talking; it was his agent.”In San Diego, he was kind of a pest at times. If he didn’t get a couple of hits and contribute to a win, he got a little down on himself. But then again, we didn’t win a lot in San Diego.”So, far, in the the much-drawn-out San Diego-St. Louis transaction, Templeton has been sent to the Padres for Smith in a one-for-one deal; outfielder Sixto Lezcano has left the Cardinals for pitcher Steve Mura, but two players are still be named in that separate deal. The names most frequently mentioned have been Cardinals reliever Luis DeLeon and Padres pftcher AI Olmstead.”I’ll tell you what,” said another player. “There had to be some changes, and Whitey made the right changes. He got rid of the attitude problems.”We finished a half-game out (in the second half of last year’s split season) and he got rid of the problems that caused that half-game deficit.”Yet another player said, “If there is somebody who doesn’t want to be here, I’d rather trade him for a couple of dozen bats. He’s not going to help the club if he doesn’t want to be here.”Bry said he didn’t think there would be any problems with Templeton’s contract with San Diego.”Garry’s contract will be considerably improved,” said Bry of the document, which has four years to run at $660,000 a year. “But he will not have the right to be traded next year. ” 10 unforgettable Cardinals shortstops

Honorable mention: Pete Kozma

St. Loius’ Pete Kozma is has champaign dumped over his head during the locker room celebration after the Cardinals won game five of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Friday, Oct. 12, 2012. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Once had three hits in a game off Clayton Kershaw. For several years, Washington fans (even in spring training) booed him for capping the improbable comeback to beat the Nationals in the ninth inning of the NL Division Series finale in 2012. PHOTO: Teammates douse Game 5 hero Pete Kozma with champagne after the Cardinals won the 2012 NL Division Series over the heavily favored Nationals. (David Carson photo / Post-Dispatch)

10. Dal Maxvill

“Maxie” played in three World Series for the Cardinals — one at second base — and was involved in two more as their general manager. Known almost exclusively for his glove as a player, he hit the first major league grand slam outside the U.S. when he connected in Montreal in April, 1969. He had six other homers in a 14-year career.

9. Rogers Hornsby

Rogers Hornsby, as a Cardinal in a 1917 photo. (Post-Dispatch file photo)

You forgot that he was the starting shortstop in 1917-18? Hornsby played second base as a prominent member of the 1926 World Series champions and, at .358, has the top batting average for any righthanded hitter and is No. 2 behind Ty Cobb all-time.

8. Rafael Furcal

Cardinals shortstop Rafael Furcal zeroes in on a grounder during a game at Busch Stadium early in the 2012 season. (Chris Lee photo / Post-Dispatch)

Coined the “Happy Flight” term for late-season Cardinals junkets in 2011. All of them were happy after late August as the Cardinals went on to their last World Series title.

7. David Eckstein

World Series MVP David Eckstein (left) leaps into the arms of teammate Scott Spiezio as the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate winning the 2006 World Series against the Detroit Tigers at Busch Stadium. (Laurie Skrivan photo / Post-Dispatch)

The Mighty Mite was the MVP of the 2006 World Series and a pesky leadoff man. He married well, too (actress Ashley Drane).

6. Jhonny Peralta

Jhonny Peralta hits an RBI double, bringing home Stephen Piscotty, in the fourth inning of Game 3 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs on Monday, Oct. 12, 2015, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com

It only took him two seasons to break the single-season homer record by a Cardinals shortstop. You won’t see him at the position much longer as third base seems to be his new home.

5. Dick Groat

Cardinals shortstop Dick Groat and pitcher Bob Gibson celebrate the 1964 World Series championship. (Sports Illustrated photo saved to Post-Dispatch archives)

Master of the hit-and-run, Groat was a linchpin on the 1964 World Series champions. Manager Johnny Keane thought he put on the hit-and-run too often but that’s another story.

4. Garry Templeton

Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog pulls shortstop Garry Templeton off the field after Templeton made obscene gestures to fans who were booing him at Busch Stadium on Aug. 26, 1981. It was Ladies’ Day. That led to Templeton being traded for Ozzie Smith, an integral component to the success of the team’s “Whiteyball” era. (Post-Dispatch photo)

Unfortunately, he is remembered by many for his performance at Busch Stadium on a hot August day in 1981 rather than his for his performance on the field. He was the first switch-hitter to have 100 or more hits from each side of the plate.

3. Edgar Renteria

Cardinals shortstop Edgar Renteria makes an off-balance throw in Game 1 of the 2004 National League Championship Series at Busch Stadium. Photo by J.B. Forbes / Post-Dispatch

Called “The Captain” by manager Tony La Russa, even though the Cardinals didn’t really have one at the time. Perhaps his best season was one of the few in the 2000s when the Cardinals didn’t make the playoffs. He had 100 RBIs in 2003.

2. Marty Marion

Whitey Kurowski, Enos Slaughter, Marty Marion and Stan Musial know the year the Cardinals won their third world title in the ’40s. File photo

Should be in the Hall of Fame. He was the National League’s Most Valuable Player in 1944. Many shortstops are his size (6-foot-2), but not many were then. Eight-time All-Star was actually nicknamed “Mr. Shortstop.”

1. Ozzie Smith

Oct. 20, 1982—Ozzie Smith throws to first after forcing out Robin Yount in the sixtht inning of Game 7 against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cardinals went on to win the game, 6-3 for their ninth World Series title. Karen Elshout | Post-Dispatch

First-ballot Hall of Famer and defensive icon became a good hitter, too. Ask Tom Niedenfuer. “Go crazy, folks. Go crazy.”

