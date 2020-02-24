🔥The Cambridge Satchel Company bags new investment from Hong Kong firm🔥

Trendy bags maker The Cambridge Satchel Company, whose fans include Rita Ora, Lady Gaga and Laura Whitmore, has secured new investment from a Hong Kong-based private equity firm.

The undisclosed sum from Cassia Investments, which has also backed fashion labels such as Evisu, will aid expansion.

Cassia, whose founder Faris Ayoub has joined as a director, told the Evening Standard the brand has “an aspirational appeal to consumers globally”.

Julie Deane OBE, the majority owner who founded the business from her kitchen table in 2008, said: “The investor brings skills and experience in the Asian market, important to the growth of Cambridge Satchel.”

Deane added: “At a time when British exporting is key to the economy, we are proud to have investors that bring global skills and support. Our commitment to British manufacturing is as resolute as ever.”

This year The Cambridge Satchel Company has opened a new shop in Oxford, adding to existing branches in areas such as Seven Dials in London.