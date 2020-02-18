🔥The Call of the Wild🔥

Starring:

Bradley Whitford, Cara Gee, Colin Woodell, Dan Stevens, Harrison Ford, Jean Louisa Kelly, Karen Gillan, Omar Sy, Preston Bailey, Scott MacDonald, Stephanie Czajkowski, Terry Notary, Wes Brown

Summary:

Buck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team–and later its leader–Buck experiences the adventure of aBuck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team–and later its leader–Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.… Expand

Genre(s):

Adventure, Drama, Animation, Family

Rating:

PG

Runtime:

100 min