Denny Dillon (left) and Rigel Harris in the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis production of “The Cake”

Photo by Phillip Hamer

“The Cake,” an engaging but predictable comedy-drama onstage at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, boasts a ripped-from-the-headlines premise.The show opened Friday in the Studio Theatre and will run through Sunday. Citing concern over the coronavirus, the Rep has canceled all performances and events beginning Monday through the end of the season. (The Rep’s production of “Dreaming Zenzile,” which was to have closed the season, is tentatively scheduled to have its world premiere this summer.)In “The Cake,” Della (Denny Dillon), a small-town baker, cherishes her goddaughter, Jen (Rigel Harris). So she’s delighted at the news that the woman she watched grow up is getting married and volunteers to bake the wedding cake.But Della’s enthusiasm melts when Jen reveals that her betrothed is a woman. Suddenly, the baker — who opposes same-sex marriage on religious grounds — claims that due to her busy schedule she has to renege on the offer. That doesn’t go over well with Jen’s fiancée, Macy (Dria Brown), a journalist who posts online about Della’s decision — branding her a bigot.Playwright Bekah Brunstetter, perhaps best known for her work on the television series “This Is Us,” traces Della’s arc from ignorance to enlightenment with smart humor. And director Sara Bruner stays far afield from sitcom territory, boldly embracing the script’s forays into the risqué.