🔥The Burnt Orange Heresy🔥

|

Release Date:

March 6, 2020

| Not Rated

Starring:

Alessandro Fabrizi, Alexia Murray, Claes Bang, Donald Sutherland, Elizabeth Debicki, Fabio Melchionna, Flaminia Fegarotti, Katie McGovern, Mick Jagger, Pat Starke, Rasneet Kaur, Rosalind Halstead

Summary:

Irresistibly charismatic art critic James Figueras (Claes Bang) hooks up with provocative and alluring American, Berenice Hollis (Elizabeth Debicki). He’s a classic anti-hero in the making with a charm that masks his ambition, whilst she’s an innocent touring Europe, enjoying the freedom of being whoever she wishes. The new lovers travel toIrresistibly charismatic art critic James Figueras (Claes Bang) hooks up with provocative and alluring American, Berenice Hollis (Elizabeth Debicki). He’s a classic anti-hero in the making with a charm that masks his ambition, whilst she’s an innocent touring Europe, enjoying the freedom of being whoever she wishes. The new lovers travel to the lavish and opulent Lake Como estate of powerful art collector, Joseph Cassidy. Their host reveals he is the patron of Jerome Debney the reclusive J.D. Salinger of the art world, and he has a simple request: for James to steal a Debney masterpiece from the artist’s studio, whatever the cost. [Venice]… Expand

Genre(s):

Action, Drama, Thriller

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:

99 min