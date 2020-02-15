🔥The British Fashion Council announces new scheme to enable one young fashion designer to show their collection at London Fashion Week in September🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The British Fashion Council has unveiled a new initiative today in collaboration with MTV which will support burgeoning fashion talent.

The ‘Music Meets Fashion Competition’ enables young designers – who have been selected through the BFC Colleges Council network – the opportunity to create pieces inspired by music, fashion and sustainability.

The five finalists (which will be chosen by a panel of judges) will create their designs at London Fashion Week Men’s in June.

The winner of the competition will present their sustainable, ready-to-wear pieces at London Fashion Week in September, while MTV will also cover the cost of their design tuition for one year.

Caroline Rush alongside Naomi Dominque from River Island, James Long from ICEBERG and Kerry Taylor from MTV (British Fashion Council )

Commenting on the new initiative, the CEO of the BFC, Caroline Rush said: “It is an invaluable chance for fashion students to think carefully of how their future brands will impact the planet and to put sustainability at the heart of their designs.”

The winner’s line will also be sold later this year at River Island.

