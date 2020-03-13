Going Out in London Discover

He’s been raising bucket-loads for charity for so long, it’s easy to forget Bob Geldof was once one of the biggest pop stars of his generation. He’s back with the Boomtown Rats for their first album in 36 years – sadly, one which feels like it was way more fun to make than it is to listen to.

Perhaps the biggest surprise on Citizens of Boomtown is that Geldof – one of the most sincere and outspoken figures in rock – seems to have so little to say. The band spend most of the album labouring through garage rock jams like Trash Glam, Baby and Rock ‘N Roll Yé Yé, with hackneyed lyrics about Saturday night fighting and the Spiders From Mars.

There are bizarre moments too. K.I.S.S., their attempt at a crowd-pleasing anthem, complete with rapped verses, feels almost as strange as the incongruous trance-inflected tracks Get a Grip and The Boomtown Rats.

Introspective ballad Passing Through is the best thing here, with Geldof appearing to be singing about his late daughter Peaches (“Why didn’t you tell me / ‘I’m only passing through / stopping here a little while’”). But it’s an all too fleeting moment of candour. We’re glad Bob and the lads had a good time digging the guitars out of the loft, but we can’t imagine there’ll be any new citizens moving to Boomtown after this.