🔥The Body Coach Joe Wicks reveals his top time-saving kitchen hacks🔥

We’ve all been there. We start Monday with the best intentions, but then have a long day at work and what seems to be an even longer commute home.

As soon as we step through the front door, rustling something up in the kitchen feels like a chore.

It’s all too easy to reach into the drawer for the takeaway menu.

Healthy eating is simple but when time is of the essence it can be difficult to implement it into your busy schedules.

Famous for his funny, short recipes and quick, mini-workout videos on Instagram, The Body Coach Joe Wicks has some words of wisdom to help you ‘prep like a boss’ in the kitchen.

Joe Wicks’ new cookware range

USE SUNDAY NIGHT TO YOUR ADVANTAGE

“Go food shopping, get healthy ingredients so you can come home and plan your meals for the week so you know exactly what you’re going to eat.

“Then you can take it to work throughout the week and avoid all the junk food on the go.”

INVEST IN STORE CUPBOARD INGREDIENTS

“Always have a can of coconut milk, chopped tomatoes and spices so you have a good base for a curry.

“I’m a big fan of stir-fries and small pies. These things are quick and you can batch cook them for the next day.”

MAKE SURE YOU HAVE THE RIGHT EQUIPMENT

“Some people don’t always have the right pan or a good set of knives.

“But if you invest in good-quality products, it will make cooking a lot more fun and easier which in return will get you into the kitchen a lot more.”

ALWAYS PREP YOUR MEALS

“My best hack is to always make sure you prep your meals and make sure you buy lots of storage boxes.

“I usually make a large batch of overnight oats on a Monday morning so I then have three days worth of breakfast.

“It sets me up for the week as I don’t have to worry about what to cook.”

